EU totalitarian policies and practices targeting Macedonia

The European Union claims to have been created to foster peace, security, cooperation and integration between nation states on the basis of equality, respect and solidarity. This propaganda is part of the EU’s soft power strategy. It seeks to charm nations within it and outside it that the EU is the best possible political, economic and social solution for all current and future needs of European democracies and humanity. It tries to convince nation states that there is no better or possible alternative to the current arrangements within the liberal democratic system.

This strategy has worked most of the time based on the expansion from six to 27 member states.

However, all is not well in the EU. There is a growing body of literature and analysis on the serious problems and unmet challenges facing the EU. From the left wing Democracy in Europe Movement to the conservative Christian views expressed by erudite Polish MPs like Prof. Ryszard Legutko, to diverse British analysis. The facts are there showing the EU is in deep trouble and could collapse unceremoniously like the Yugoslav federation did.

There is growing concern about the lack of democratic accountability within the European Commission which is the unelected government. Second, the European Parliament has become a one ideology institution with no opposition. Third, arrogance of power is preventing the ruling elites in the EU to realise that they have serious ethical, political, social and security problems which they are failing to address.

The EU is adopting totalitarian policies and practices towards vulnerable states like the Republic of Macedonia. Slovenia and Macedonia were the first states from the collapsed Yugoslav federation to meet conditions for EU integration in the early 1990s. Macedonia’s path to integration was blocked by political elites at top of the EU as well as by wicked member states such as the Hellenic Republic and Bulgaria. It is easier for the EU to find understanding for the deeply racist, mean spirited and neo fascist policies of these two troubled member states than to help new applicant states join.

The EU has excelled at pretending that it takes enlargement seriously. The EU projects it is apolitical and simply technocratic. In reality, the Republic of Macedonia has been constantly deceived, manipulated and pressured to accept the worst imaginable and arbitrary conditions from the EU for starting the accession process.

For example, the Prespa Agreement was forced illegally on Macedonia without the consent of the people who rejected the shonky deal at a referendum. It is in complete violation of all UN and EU founding principles, international law and human rights as well as the constitution of the Republic of Macedonia. The despotic regime in Macedonian approved by the EU capitulated to the demands of the EU elites and the Hellenic state. They want everyone to forget that the Hellenic state stole 51% of Macedonian territory in 1913 and implemented a policy of forced hellenisation, ethnic cleansing and civil war against the Macedonian people in occupied Macedonia. The war against Macedonia by the EU and the Hellenic Republic is continuing today using imperial Chinese inspired Art of War strategies. Without consent from the Macedonian people and without firing a shot, Hellenic planes now claim to have the right to control the sky above Macedonia. They also continue with their neo-colonial myths that the Ancient Macedonian Kingdoms were somehow Hellenic.

Similarly, Bulgaria has exploited Macedonia’s desire to join the EU as an opportunity to negate the existence of Macedonian language, culture, history and identity through a so called EU approved Friendship Agreement with the Republic of Macedonia. The neo-fascists in Bulgaria want to white wash their crimes against Macedonians in the occupied part of Pirin Macedonia. Similarly, they want to change the history textbooks in Macedonia from crucial historical fact including how the fascist Bulgarian regime in WWII was responsible for the death of 99 percent of the Jewish community in Macedonia.

The EU talks about liberal democracy and European values but have supported despotic regimes in the Republic of Macedonia. The EU are not phased by the fact that the current Prime Minister of Macedonia is not even a member of parliament and has no legitimacy. Similarly the EU doesn’t care that former KLA terrorists are now in charge of 10 of the 21 ministries in the undemocratic regime in Macedonia. The EU elites brag about the EU Charter of Human Rights and the work of the European Court of Human Rights which have found the Hellenic republic and Bulgarian regimes in constant violation of basis human rights of Macedonians.

EU elites who think they know what is best for Macedonia better than the Macedonian people are behaving like neo-colonialists. Such arrogance and hubris will destroy the EU.

Australia’s political elites have bought into the EU propaganda and policies in general and towards the Republic of Macedonia in particular with no questions asked. They seem to think incorrectly that Australians are like minded to the undemocratic and unethical EU.