UN, Jordan, Egypt, PLO & Hamas need to return to 5 June 1967

United Nations (UN), Jordan, Egypt, the

Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Hamas need to focus on the current reality that the two-state solution called for in UN Security Council Resolution 2334 is impossible to achieve: Creating a second Arab State in 5% of former Palestine - in addition to Jordan – which presently exercises sovereignty in 78% of former Palestine.

That reality was made abundantly clear by Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process -Tor Wennesland – when addressing the Security Council on 19 January during its quarterly debate on "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question".

Wennesland told the Security Council:

Efforts must also continue to encourage all Palestinian political factions towards political consensus and bringing Gaza and the occupied West Bank under one legitimate, democratic Palestinian authority. Gaza remains integral to a future Palestinian State as part of a two-State solution.

Bringing "Gaza and the occupied West Bank" under "one legitimate, democratic Palestinian authority" requires a miracle of truly biblical proportions.

Neither Hamas – which has governed Gaza since 2007 – nor the PLO – which has governed Areas A and B – 40% of the West Bank - since 1994 – currently has any intention of allowing their respective populations to have any say in their own future by holding free and fair elections. Promises to do so have come and gone like the four seasons. These political antagonists are locked in a power struggle that sees no prospect of being resolved in the foreseeable future.

Other features of a democratic society - a free press, independent judiciary and freedom of speech and assembly - are nowhere to be seen in either Gaza or the West Bank (Judea and Samaria):

Until these essential conditions prevail - any talk of achieving the two-state solutionas contemplated under UN Security Council Resolution 2334 is a complete waste of time.

A circuit breaker is needed - until one legitimate, democratic Palestinian authority emerges - to defuse and hopefully end the increasing violence between Jews and Arabs occurring on virtually a daily basis.

That circuit breaker could involve the UN Security Council, Jordan, Egypt, the PLO and Hamas negotiating with Israel for a partial return to the status quo that existed in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem on 5 June 1967 - when: