AUKUS and the fear of war

The announcement of AUKUS, a trilateral defence deal between Australia, the UK and the US, provoked not only strong backlash from Chinese authorities but also some fear inside China of the Australians who opposed the pact. Those who have the experience of living or working in China for any length of time, or who maintain close connections with Chinese political, economic and academic elites may consider themselves deeply knowledgeable about China. In fact, they have little knowledge of China's current actual conditions. That is why they vehemently criticized the Morrison government's efforts to resist the expansion of the CCP.

According to reliable sources – insiders - the CCP has reached five consensuses on the current – dire – situation and has identified eight measures to deal with it.

The five consensuses are:

1. China-US relations cannot be repaired.

2. The current CCP ideology and universal values have reached the stage of decisive battle.

3. The containment of the CCP by Western countries has caused a crisis and a dangerous situation at home and abroad.

4. The domestic economic downturn will inevitably bring about various social conflicts and unrest.

5. To return to Mao's era of national lockdown would be to cut off the outside world.

The first three consensuses are international, including Sino-US relations, the confrontation between Chinese and Western values, and the West's containment of the CCP. The conflict between the CCP and the international community and modern civilization has reached the point where it is unavoidable and irreconcilable.

The last two consensuses address domestic problems. The domestic economy, which used to develop at a high speed (desperately maintaining a growth rate of 6 and 7 percent), no longer does so. Now all the problems and failures of the CCP have been exposed. Based on the above five consensuses, we can look at the current chaotic policies and the crackdown and observe the suppression of different industries and economic categories. There is only one ultimate goal for all these measures and campaigns: that it serves the "protection of the CCP regime".

The following eight measures have been designed in response to the five consensuses:

1. Ideologically – make a quick return to the fundamental principles of the CCP.