During an interview with British broadcaster Nigel Farage, Donald Trump openly stated that if he were to return to the White House and if Kevin Rudd continued to show hostility towards him, then Rudd should quickly leave the United States. Trump's words not only touch on Rudd but more directly involve the US-Australia relationship.

Australia's response: Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated that Rudd, as a former Australian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister with outstanding achievements, will not have his position as Australia's ambassador to the United States changed because of this. The shadow minister for government services of the Australian Opposition questioned whether Prime Minister Albanese should reconsider the appoointment of Rudd as the US ambassador. Albanese, a longtime political ally of Rudd, showed unwavering support for him, accusing the Opposition of politicizing the incident.

The former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull this time "righteously" voiced support for Rudd. Trump once bullied Turnbull, and their relationship was strained until Morrison took over and thawed the frosty relations between leaders of the US and Australia. Turnbull further pointed out that should there be a change of government after the 2025 Australian election, Dutton should not accept Trump's belittling of Kevin Rudd.

Turnbull seized the opportunity to achieve three objectives with one move: comforting Kevin Rudd, getting revenge on Trump, and deterring Dutton who initiated the 2018 oust of Turnbull from office.

Australian political commentator Andrew Bolt harshly criticized Albanese and Rudd for living in a bubble land, completely unaware of "how rude a fool Rudd has been" towards Trump. Bolt publicly warned Rudd over two months ago that with Trump's momentum in the primaries, Rudd's fate would be to pay the price for his previous hostile remarks against Trump and he should be ready to pack up his bags.

The world is currently embroiled in intense ideological battles between left and right, causing deep divisions. Nowhere is this more evident than in the United States, where tensions have reached a boiling point. If Trump fails as he did in 2020, all the lawsuits he faces will only intensify, likely leaving him destitute and possibly facing imprisonment, orchestrated by the left-wing forces in the US.

The left-right divide is not unique to the United States; it also exists in Australia. Kevin Rudd and Australian Labor represent the left-wing of the political spectrum, naturally opposed to the ideologies and emotions of the right-wing. Left-wingers tend to favor communism and socialism, viewing them as kindred ideologies. This is why figures like Roosevelt admired Stalin, Truman admired Mao Zedong, and Australian Labor prime ministers have maintained extraordinarily friendly relations with Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, and Xi Jinping, including Rudd. On the other hand, the right-wing tends to be conservative and naturally distant or even hostile towards communism.

Objectively speaking, Rudd and Trump are indeed natural adversaries. Rudd repeatedly criticises Trump without much consideration for the consequences, which aligns with Rudd's personality.

Rudd's outspoken criticism of Trump as "an objective problem for the world, for the region" and the Republican Party for failing to remove Trump from office drew a sharp retort from the host of a Sky News Australia program Sharri Markson, "Isn't that ironic that advice came from a man who himself was removed from office by his own colleagues". Rudd seems to have conveniently forgotten the painful and humiliating experience of being ousted by his own Labor Party colleagues before completing his term as prime minister in 2010.

Essentially, Trump is not the problem for the world but rather a reflection of the divergent perceptions of the world by the left and right wings.

The current open borders policy in the United States, as revealed by Elon Musk's research, informed the Americans that the Biden Administration is admitting illegal immigrants massively into the country to solidify the population in blue states, increasing the proportion of blue state seats, so as to achieve permanent domination of the American political arena.

Similar issues occurred in Australia. At the beginning of Rudd's government, the policy of strict border control implemented by the Howard government was abolished. In 2013, Abbott won the election in a landslide with a simple slogan: "Stop the Boats, Secure the Border", which resonated with the electorate.