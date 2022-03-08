The world is increasingly beset by looming clouds of war

Doing whatever one wants is a common historical manifestation of those who hold absolute power, unchecked. Most of the past kings and current dictators are like this. Today's China, after ten years of Xi Jinping's rule, has gradually shifted the Communist era of power from the Chinese Communist Party to him, becoming almost a new type of emperor with old style delusions and aspirations in this modern era. Thus, Xi Jinping recklessly pitched China against the world's disapproval to ally with Putin in Moscow.

The whole world is paying attention to Xi Jinping's new moves. Intentionally or unintentionally, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, which surely was served to deter Xi Jinping. However, Xi Jinping remained unmoved, defying the order. The United States signed a bill on Monday (March 20, 2023) requiring the US government to declassify relevant intelligence and share information about China's Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of the epidemic, aiming at Xi Jinping.

At the same time, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida visited Kiev to hold talks with Zelensky. This supportive visit coincided with Xi Jinping's trip to Moscow. The international arena has staged a clear-cut confrontation, which is beginning to show the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian war on the geopolitical situation in Asia. As the war is proving difficult to stop, it will inevitably affect the entire world.

The AUKUS have also recently gathered to raise their voices and strengthen their defenses to deal with the risk of war that Xi Jinping could provoke, in his desperation. This move provoked ex-Australian Prime Minister Keating and a group of former Australian politicians to criticize loudly and denounce AUKUS.

Today, the alliance of China and Russia is the result of self-serving fruit planted by the United States, traceable back to the wake at the end of WWII. The United States has usually played the role of arson and fire-fighting brigade, especially in recent years. The political short-sightedness and China-ignorance of the entire West has further contributed to China and Russia joining forces to fight against them all.

A new world axis or a new camp is being assembled and formed. On one side is the West led by the United States, and on the other side is a camp that connects North Korea, Iran, and Belarus with China and Russia as the main axis. According to the old paradigm historical law of winners and losers, winners take all, and losers are nailed to the pillar of shame in history. There is no justice or injustice, the winner is 'justice'.

Japan and Russia have always been old enemies. In 1905, Japan and Russia fought a war on the land of the Qing Dynasty. Russia was defeated and Japan won, which laid the groundwork for the 'September 18th Incident' where the Japanese army occupied Northeast China.

In 1945, Japan was about to be defeated and begged Stalin to mediate. Stalin responded that the Russians had waited for 40 years for this revenge war, declaring war against Japan and then invading and occupying the four northern islands of Japan.

At this time, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida has visited Kiev to give support. He has also invited South Korean President Yoon Seok-yue to resolve old grievances, all of which were meaningful actions to prepare for the frighteningly likely outbreak of World War III.

Qin Gang, Chinese Foreign Minister, shouted from the air, aggressively asking the United States three questions: Why does the United States talk about respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Ukraine issue, but does not respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Taiwan issue? Why does the US demand that China does not provide weapons to Russia on the one hand, while it has long violated the 17 August Communique and sold arms to Taiwan on the other hand? Why does the US talk about maintaining peace and stability in the region, while on the other hand, it secretly formulates a plan to destroy Taiwan?

The United States dares not (or cannot) respond to Qin Gang's outrageous questioning in a targeted manner. The problem lies in the fact that the United States is unable to face up to the historical facts, and correct its serious past strategic misalignment on the CCP issue. In the face of CCP criticism, they dare not look directly at the basic fact that the Chinese Civil War has not ended, instead burying its head in the sand like an ostrich.

The U.S. should learn from Beijing's claim that the Sino-British Joint Statement is an expired contract, and follow suit and admit that the issuance of the three communiqués was the product of strategic mistakes in the U.S. global structure. Of course, the U.S. has the right to (and should) correct its mistakes. The United States needs to frankly admit that these communiqués were strategic mistakes made by the incumbent presidents at the time, blindly following the ill-consults of their advisors.