Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

UN discrimination against Jews traps Unilever and J Street

By David Singer - posted Wednesday, 28 July 2021

The United Nations (UN) false designation of Judea, Samaria and East Jerusalem as the "Occupied Palestinian Territories" (OPT) has seen the sorry spectacle this week of:

  • A multinational corporation – Unilever PIC (Unilever) – discriminating against the sale of ice cream to Jews who live in those areas by its wholly owned subsidiary Ben and Jerry's and
  • A Jewish organisation – J Street – defending Unilever's decision.
Advertisement

The term "Occupied Palestinian Territories" ignores the 1948 Arab-Israeli War that saw every Jew living in those territories prior to 1948 being:

  • driven out and expelled from their homes and businesses by the invading army of Transjordan and
  • prevented from returning to resume life there until the conclusion of the Six Day War in 1967.

Moreover this loaded anti-Jewish term papers over the destruction, damage and vandalizing of Jewish synagogues, cemeteries and properties during the 19 years those areas remained Judenrein.

Had the UN any intellectual honesty in presenting a fair and balanced account of what happened between 1948 and 1967 – it would be calling these territories the "Re-occupied Disputed Territories". Its continuing failure to do so indicates the disturbing anti-Jewish bias that permeates the United Nations and its agencies.

Ben and Jerry's press release headlined "Occupied Palestinian Territory" (below) has clearly influenced Unilever's decision to justify its policy of discriminating against Jews living there -whilst being more than happy to continue selling its ice cream to those Jew-haters who:

  • Forcibly evicted and expelled all the Jews living there between 1948 and 1967
  • Murder and maim Jews living there now on an ongoing basis and are financially rewarded for doing so.
Advertisement

 

Strange values indeed for a multinational organisation to embrace – values that are leading Unilever into growing commercial challenges internationally by those decent enough to not share Unilever's perverse values.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy