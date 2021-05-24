UN discrimination against Jews traps Unilever and J Street

The United Nations (UN) false designation of Judea, Samaria and East Jerusalem as the "Occupied Palestinian Territories" (OPT) has seen the sorry spectacle this week of:

A multinational corporation – Unilever PIC (Unilever) – discriminating against the sale of ice cream to Jews who live in those areas by its wholly owned subsidiary Ben and Jerry's and

A Jewish organisation – J Street – defending Unilever's decision.

The term "Occupied Palestinian Territories" ignores the 1948 Arab-Israeli War that saw every Jew living in those territories prior to 1948 being:

driven out and expelled from their homes and businesses by the invading army of Transjordan and

prevented from returning to resume life there until the conclusion of the Six Day War in 1967.

Moreover this loaded anti-Jewish term papers over the destruction, damage and vandalizing of Jewish synagogues, cemeteries and properties during the 19 years those areas remained Judenrein.

Had the UN any intellectual honesty in presenting a fair and balanced account of what happened between 1948 and 1967 – it would be calling these territories the "Re-occupied Disputed Territories". Its continuing failure to do so indicates the disturbing anti-Jewish bias that permeates the United Nations and its agencies.

Ben and Jerry's press release headlined "Occupied Palestinian Territory" (below) has clearly influenced Unilever's decision to justify its policy of discriminating against Jews living there -whilst being more than happy to continue selling its ice cream to those Jew-haters who:

Forcibly evicted and expelled all the Jews living there between 1948 and 1967

Murder and maim Jews living there now on an ongoing basis and are financially rewarded for doing so.

Strange values indeed for a multinational organisation to embrace – values that are leading Unilever into growing commercial challenges internationally by those decent enough to not share Unilever's perverse values.