Latest US propaganda on stability and security of the western Balkans

In an attempt to reclaim some of its diminished influence in international affairs and in the stability and security of the Western Balkans, the Biden Administration is launching various propaganda initiatives to demonstrate that ‘America is Back Again’ on the world stage after the Trump Administration failed to ‘Make America Great Again’.

The Biden Administration is building on the completely reckless Clinton Administration policies and wars. These brought death, misery, significant destruction of the built environment, irreversible radiation pollution through the use of depleted uranium bombs, instability and insecurity of legitimate states such as the Yugoslav Federation. In the 1990s the USA, NATO and the EU collaborated in undermining, destroying and converting the Yugoslav federation into weak puppet states which they now control through espionage, bribes, blackmail and corruption of political parties, democractic institutions, security and intelligence services, the media, the education system, the judiciary and the military.

In the latest Executive Order on 8 June 2021, Biden and Blinken are claiming without evidence, that the US supports the stability and security of the Western Balkans. They supposedly seek to allow countries in the region to fulfill their potential as free and prosperous democracies.

Biden and his Secretary of State are claiming that the US is committed to combatting corruption and promoting good governance. In Geneva, Biden stated that he is a human rights defender before Putin and the international media. Talk is cheap.

The Biden Executive Order builds on similar Executive Orders by the Bush, Obama and the Trump Administration. The latest Executive Order specifically mentions that anyone who challenges the illegal, anti-constitutional, unsustainable, unjust and deeply damaging Prespa Agreement between Greece and the Republic of Macedonia will be blacklisted and punished. Big Brother cannot hide his double speak and neo fascist orientation. The Executive Order provides sanctions against any persons or organisations whose actions destabilise the region by undermining democratic institutions and the rule of law.

What is not clear is who gave the USA the right to blatantly interfere and undermine the democracy, culture, history, identity, rule of law and human rights of Macedonia and the region? Who gave the corrupt political elites in Washington D.C. the right to use unjust and neo fascist interventions, propaganda and illegal agreements to protect their puppet states and sustain their power and influence in the region? The US elites have reached a new low with their latest EO demonstrating their arrogance of power and total disrespect for ethics, democracy, rule of law, freedom and human rights.

Nothing good has come to the Western Balkans from US, NATO and EU interference in domestic affairs since the 1990s except wars and false promises of huge investments which never materialised.

Leading Macedonian academic Professor Katica Kulavkova from the Macedonian Academy of Science and Arts has stated that ‘In the past they use to take over the territory and then they focused on appropriating its culture. They use to suppress the domestic population and imposed institutions of occupation. Today in Macedonia it is the reverse. First they take over the institutions and the legislation, then the culture and in the end they try to eradicate the local population and disperse it around the world. A case without precedent in history. Such are the Macedonian conditions in the 21century. Destruction of the Macedonian state from within.’

The Republic of Macedonia has been transformed into an unrecognisable puppet state with no right to keep its Biblical name, identity, history, culture or freedom. The US has imposed the Ohrid Framework Agreement which gave power and legitimacy to Albanian terrorists from Macedonia, Kosovo, Albania and across Europe. In Kosovo they created a terrorist state which is completely corrupt and unsustainable. The axis of evil bombed Serbia to oblivion. Bosnia and Herzegovina are broken societies. Croatia had to go to war only to become a slave in the EU.

Through their poor policies and actions President Biden and his Secretary of State Blinken are quickly becoming persona non grata in Macedonia and the region. They are doing a magnificent job in destroying American soft power, image and reputation. They are also undermining the relations with the Republic of Macedonia and the Western Balkans. They are laying the groundwork for Russia, China and Iran to expand their influence in the region.

They are also helping galvanise a movement across the region to defend itself from the new axis of evil and the European path to slavery, loss of identity, sovereignty, democracy and human rights.

One of the greatest challenges in global affairs is how to disempower the USA and its key strategic partners which have become the world’s biggest outlaw states.

Instead of special relationship with the USA, Macedonia, the Western Balkans and Australia should withdraw backing for the hegemon and focus on strategic independence and non-cooperation. This would involve challenging US policies in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East and Macedonia. Australia should divert its massive defence budget shaped by the US military industrial complex and invest it in diplomacy and international development assistance.

These changes will not happen without massive public pressure in Australia to take power away from the secretive, elitist ruling classes and state to a popular, democratic and accountable government and just society.