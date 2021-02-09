Israel reels from rockets, riots and arm-wrestles

Rockets from Gaza indiscriminately targeting Israel's civilian population and Arab riots targeting Israel's Jewish population in the streets of Jerusalem seem to have not moved Israel's politicians to stop engaging in arm-wrestles in pursuit of their own personal political power.

It is hard to know who is to blame for this current sorry state of affairs: the electors who have brought about - what appears on the face of it - four indecisive elections in two years – or the seemingly-intelligent politicians they have elected who have been unable to reach a compromise on setting up a Government with 61 of the Knesset's 120 currently-elected representatives.

A vendetta continues to be pursued to remove Israel's longest serving Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu - despite the overwhelming vote of confidence he and his party received from Israeli voters on 23 March 2021 - 1,066,892 votes.

The following leaders and their respective parties are seeking to replace Netanyahu as Prime Minister or deny him the right to head a right of centre Government:

All three and their respective parties have similar policies and political ideologies as Netanyahu and his allies. Collectively - as Likud, Shas, Yemina, United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beitenu, Religious Zionism and New Hope - they comprise72 of the 120 Knesset members.

These three leaders need to fall in behind Netanyahu to end the political uncertainty steadily eroding Israel's ability to deal with the challenges it is facing – not only from rockets and rioting – but from the continuing confrontation with Iran, Hezbollah, the International Criminal Court, a hostile United Nations and the Biden Administration.

That this appalling political stand-off could have also been avoided in the three previous elections is an indictment on the common obstructionist denominator in all four elections: Avigdor Liberman

Liberman and his Yisrael Beiteinu party have managed to garner the following votes on each occasion:

Given that valid votes cast have increased over the period of these four elections from 4,309,270 votes in April 2019 to 4,410,052 votes in March 2021 – the electors have clearly indicated their loss of support for – and confidence in - Liberman and his cronies. Yet he continues to dictate and dominate the political stage in a manner that can only be considered to be inimical to Israel's domestic and international interests - overwhelmingly rejected by Israelis voting with their feet.

Bennett has hardly fared much better. His party -Yamina - in the 9 April 2019 elections secured 138598 votes – followed successively by 260655 votes, 240689 votes and 273836 votes. He can hardly claim to be Israel's next Prime Minister with this kind of electoral support.