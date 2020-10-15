Support Us!

On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Dominion voting system under scrutiny in Arizona and Michigan

By David Singer - posted Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Some modicum of common sense has finally seen Arizona and Michigan moving to conduct an audit of their Dominion voting systems used to count and tabulate the results in the last elections.

In the case of Arizona – it came in the form of the following Press Release:

In the case of Michigan – the Detroit News reports:

A security group that's questioned Michigan's presidential results and is listed in at least one of the lawsuits challenging Michigan's election results is reviewing tabulators and other election materials in Antrim County.

Allied Securities Operation Group and Village of Central Lake resident William Bailey will take forensic images of the county's 22 tabulators and review other election related material Sunday following a Friday court order allowing for the review.

Antrim County Administrator Pete Garwood and county Clerk Sheryl Guy will be in attendance, according to a statement from the county.

The imaging is expected to take hours, no timeline has been given for the forensic team's investigation and results,...

The Detroit News further reports:

Antrim County Circuit Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, a former Republican lawmaker, ordered the county to "maintain, preserve and protect all records in its possession used to tabulate votes in Antrim County, to not turn on the Dominion tabulator in its possession and to not connect the Dominion tabulator in its possession to the internet.

Jake Rollow – a spokesman for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson – has stated:

However, what we know, and has been previously explained on numerous occasions, is that a human error by the Antrim County Clerk prompted results to be reported incorrectly," said Rollow. "Reporting errors are common, have no impact on tabulation, and are always caught and corrected in the county canvass if not before, as was the case in Antrim County.

Allied Security Operations Group's Russell Ramsland, Jr. was listed in the lawsuit filed by lawyer Sidney Powell last week in Michigan seeking to overturn Biden's 154,000 vote win in Michigan.

According to Paragraph 11 of Powell's Complaint:

Plaintiff's expert witness, Russell James Ramsland, Jr. (Exh. 101, "Ramsland Affidavit"), has concluded that Dominion alone is responsible for the injection, or fabrication, of 289,866 illegal votes in Michigan, that must be disregarded. This is almost twice the number of Mr. Biden's purported lead in the Michigan vote (without consideration of the additional illegal, ineligible, duplicate or fictitious votes due to the unlawful conduct outlined below), and thus by itself is grounds to set aside the 2020 General Election and grant the declaratory and injunctive relief requested herein.

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
