Dominion voting system under scrutiny in Arizona and Michigan

Some modicum of common sense has finally seen Arizona and Michigan moving to conduct an audit of their Dominion voting systems used to count and tabulate the results in the last elections.

In the case of Arizona – it came in the form of the following Press Release:

Advertisement



In the case of Michigan – the Detroit News reports:

A security group that's questioned Michigan's presidential results and is listed in at least one of the lawsuits challenging Michigan's election results is reviewing tabulators and other election materials in Antrim County. Allied Securities Operation Group and Village of Central Lake resident William Bailey will take forensic images of the county's 22 tabulators and review other election related material Sunday following a Friday court order allowing for the review. Antrim County Administrator Pete Garwood and county Clerk Sheryl Guy will be in attendance, according to a statement from the county. The imaging is expected to take hours, no timeline has been given for the forensic team's investigation and results,...

The Detroit News further reports:

Antrim County Circuit Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, a former Republican lawmaker, ordered the county to "maintain, preserve and protect all records in its possession used to tabulate votes in Antrim County, to not turn on the Dominion tabulator in its possession and to not connect the Dominion tabulator in its possession to the internet.

Jake Rollow – a spokesman for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson – has stated:

However, what we know, and has been previously explained on numerous occasions, is that a human error by the Antrim County Clerk prompted results to be reported incorrectly," said Rollow. "Reporting errors are common, have no impact on tabulation, and are always caught and corrected in the county canvass if not before, as was the case in Antrim County.

Advertisement



Allied Security Operations Group's Russell Ramsland, Jr. was listed in the lawsuit filed by lawyer Sidney Powell last week in Michigan seeking to overturn Biden's 154,000 vote win in Michigan.

According to Paragraph 11 of Powell's Complaint: