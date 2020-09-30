Electoral fraud revealed in Michigan

Sidney Powell has now commenced the following proceedings:

COMPLAINT FOR DECLARATORY, EMERGENCY, AND PERMANENT INJUNCTIVE RELIEF dated 25 November 2020 NATURE OF THE ACTION : This civil action brings to light a massive election fraud, multiple violations of the Michigan Election Code, see, e.g., MCL §§ 168.730-738, in addition to the Election and Electors Clauses and Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution violations that occurred during the 2020 General Election throughout the State of Michigan, as set forth in the affidavits of dozens of eye witnesses and the statistical anomalies and mathematical impossibilities detailed in the affidavits of expert witnesses.

Ominously Footnote 1 states:

Advertisement



The same pattern of election fraud and voter fraud writ large occurred in all the swing states with only minor variations in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin. See Exh. 101, William M. Briggs, Ph.D. “An Analysis Regarding Absentee Ballots Across Several States” (Nov. 23, 2020) (“Dr. Briggs Report”).

Evidenced to be adduced includes:

22 Affidavits attesting the affiants’ ability to view the handling, processing, and counting of ballots was physically and intentionally blocked by election officials

3 Affidavits attesting the affiants were physically pushed away from counting tables by election officials to a distance that was too far to observe the counting.

22 Affidavits attesting Wayne County election officials covered the windows of the TCF Center ballot counting center so that observers could not observe the ballot counting process

38 Affidavits attesting affiants were intimidated, threatened, and harassed by election officials during the ballot processing and counting process

19 Affidavits attesting poll workers ignored or refused to record republican challenges.

11 Affidavits attesting Wayne County prevented many challengers from observing the ballot duplicating process.

11 Affidavits attesting ballot duplication was performed only by Democratic election workers, not bipartisan teams as was required.

8 Affidavits attesting ineligible ballots were counted – some multiple times.

16 Affidavits attesting ballots were counted with ballot numbers not matching ballot envelope.

5 Affidavits attesting election officials counted ineligible ballots with no signatures or with no postmark on Ballot Envelope.

Affidavits in a lawsuit filed by the Great Lakes Justice Center (“GLJC”) raising similar allegations of vote fraud and irregularities that occurred in Wayne County are incorporated by reference into this Complaint attesting that:

Election workers fraudulently added “Tens of Thousands” of New Ballots and New Voters in the early morning and evening November 4.

Election workers forged and fraudulently added voters to the Qualified Voter List.

Dates were changed on Absentee Ballots

Election Workers Changed Votes for Trump and Other Republican Candidates.

Election Officials Added Votes and Removed Votes from “OverVotes”.

"EXPERT WITNESS TESTIMONY SUPPORTING WIDESPREAD VOTING FRAUD AND MANIPULATION" has been filed showing:

Advertisement



Approximately 30,000 Michigan Mail-In Ballots Were Lost, and Approximately 30,000 More Were Fraudulently Recorded for Voters who never Requested Mail-In Ballots.

Statistical Analysis of Anomalous and Unprecedented Turnout Increases in Specific Precincts Indicate that There Were at Least 40,000 “Excess Voters” in Wayne County and At Least 46,000 in Oakland County

Over 13,000 Ineligible Voters Who Have Moved Out-of-State Illegally Voted in Michigan

There Were At Least 289,866 More Ballots Processed in Four Michigan Counties on November 4 Than There Was Processing Capacity.

The 75 page complaint - riddled with typo errors – is testament to the extreme pressures of time to get the Complaint filed. A clean copy is all that is needed to diminish those in the mainstream media who delighted in concentrating on the typos instead of reporting the above allegations.

The Dominion and Smartmatic voting system is also the subject of multiple allegations. It would not surprise to see President Trump appointing a Mueller-style investigation into these claims.