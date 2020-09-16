Support Us!

Mainstream media avoid investigating Obamagate and Bidengate

By David Singer - posted Monday, 2 November 2020

The mainstream media continues to show little interest in investigating what are shaping up to be the two biggest political scandals ever in American history – Obamagate and Bidengate - in which Presidential contender Joe Biden is the common denominator.

Obamagate involved the FBI in October 2016 - during the Obama-Biden administration – using a dossier compiled by Christopher Steele (Steele Dossier) at the request of Fusion GPS – a Washington investigativefirm- to obtain a warrant from the FISA Court enabling the FBI to spy on:

  • an American citizen – Carter Page – and indirectly on
  • the Trump 2016 election campaign Committee and
  • the Trump transition team readying to move into the White House.
The warrant was renewed in January 2017 for another three months just days before the Obama-Biden administration came to an end.

Steele was a British intelligence officer with the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) from 1987 until his retirement in 2009. He ran the Russia desk at MI6 headquarters in London between 2006 and 2009.

The Steele Dossier:

  • Contained information provided to Steele by his Russian intelligence contacts and was
  • Paid for by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee

The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) of the US Department of Justice concluded in December 2019:

Steele himself was not the originating source of any of the factual information in his reporting. Steele instead relied on a Primary Sub-source for information, who used his/her network of sub-sources to gather information that was then passed to Steele. With Fusion GPS's authorization, Steele directly provided more than a dozen of his reports to the FBI between July and October 2016…

The OIG further concluded that:

  • the first FISA application contained seven significant inaccuracies and omissions that were repeated in the application for renewal in January 2017
  • 10 additional significant errors were included in the January renewal application.

In May 2019, Attorney General William Barr requested Connecticut's U.S. Attorney John Durham to look into issues related to the origins of the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation. Durham's report is yet to issue.

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

