Biden digs his own grave in ninety minutes

The bruising brawl over six rounds of fifteen minutes each - advertised as the first Presidential Debate - saw Joe Biden:

Biden's readiness to demean Sanders and abandon the Manifesto during the following exchange was breathtaking – and Trump was quick to take advantage:

BIDEN: My party is me.

TRUMP: And socialist health care.

BIDEN: Right now, I am the Democratic Party.

TRUMP: And they're going to dominate you, Joe, you know that.

BIDEN: I am the Democratic Party right now. The platform of the Democratic Party --

TRUMP: Not according to Harris.

BIDEN: -- is what I, in fact, approved of. What I approved of…

… TRUMP: Joe, you agreed with Bernie Sanders's far left on the manifesto, we call it.

BIDEN: Manifesto? Look...

TRUMP: And that gives you socialized medicine.

BIDEN: Look, hey, I'm not going to listen to him. The fact of the matter is I beat Bernie Sanders...

TRUMP: Not by much.

BIDEN: I beat him by a whole hell of a lot. I'm here standing facing you, old buddy.

TRUMP: If "Pocahontas" would've left two days early, you would've lost every primary.

BIDEN: All he knows how to do is hurt...

TRUMP: On Super Tuesday, you got very lucky.

BIDEN: Look, here's the deal. I got very lucky, I'm going to get very lucky tonight as well. And tonight I'm going to make sure because here's the deal.

BIDEN: There is no manifesto, number one.

WALLACE: Please let him speak, Mr. President.

BIDEN: Number two...

TRUMP: You just lost the left.

BIDEN: Number two...

TRUMP: You just lost the left. You agreed with Bernie Sanders on a plan that's absolutely...

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: ... socialized medicine.