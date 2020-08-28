Biden digs his own grave in ninety minutes

The bruising brawl over six rounds of fifteen minutes each - advertised as the first Presidential Debate - saw Joe Biden:
- Alienate a large part of his voter base by denigrating Bernie Sanders and repudiating the 110 page Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force Recommendations ("Manifesto")
- Hold the voters in contempt by refusing to answer whether he would pack the Supreme Court with his nominees if he won the election and Democrats became the majority in the Senate.
Biden's readiness to demean Sanders and abandon the Manifesto during the following exchange was breathtaking – and Trump was quick to take advantage:
BIDEN: My party is me.
TRUMP: And socialist health care.
BIDEN: Right now, I am the Democratic Party.
TRUMP: And they're going to dominate you, Joe, you know that.
BIDEN: I am the Democratic Party right now. The platform of the Democratic Party --
TRUMP: Not according to Harris.
BIDEN: -- is what I, in fact, approved of. What I approved of…
… TRUMP: Joe, you agreed with Bernie Sanders's far left on the manifesto, we call it.
BIDEN: Manifesto? Look...
TRUMP: And that gives you socialized medicine.
BIDEN: Look, hey, I'm not going to listen to him. The fact of the matter is I beat Bernie Sanders...
TRUMP: Not by much.
BIDEN: I beat him by a whole hell of a lot. I'm here standing facing you, old buddy.
TRUMP: If "Pocahontas" would've left two days early, you would've lost every primary.
BIDEN: All he knows how to do is hurt...
TRUMP: On Super Tuesday, you got very lucky.
BIDEN: Look, here's the deal. I got very lucky, I'm going to get very lucky tonight as well. And tonight I'm going to make sure because here's the deal.
BIDEN: There is no manifesto, number one.
WALLACE: Please let him speak, Mr. President.
BIDEN: Number two...
TRUMP: You just lost the left.
BIDEN: Number two...
TRUMP: You just lost the left. You agreed with Bernie Sanders on a plan that's absolutely...
(CROSSTALK)
TRUMP: ... socialized medicine.
Biden insulted the voters' intelligence by refusing to disclose his intentions on packing the Supreme Court:
WALLACE: All right. I have one final question for you, Mr. Vice President. If Senate Republicans -- we were talking originally about the Supreme Court here. If Senate Republicans go ahead and confirm Justice Barrett, there has been talk about ending the filibuster or even packing the court, adding to the nine justices there. You called this a distraction by the president, but in fact it wasn't brought up by the president; it was brought up by some of your Democratic colleagues in the Congress.
BIDEN: I'm saying...
WALLACE: So my question to you, is you have refused in the past to talk about it. Are you willing to tell the American people tonight whether or not you will support either ending the filibuster, or packing the court...
BIDEN: Whatever the position I take on that, that will become the issue. The issue is the American people should speak. You should go out and vote. You're in voting now. Vote and let your senators know how strongly you feel. Vote now. Make sure you in fact let people know.
TRUMP: He doesn't want to answer the question.
BIDEN: I'm not going to answer that question because...
TRUMP: Why wouldn't you answer that question?
BIDEN: The question is...
(CROSSTALK)
TRUMP: The radical left...
BIDEN: Would you shut up, man?
Trump won't be shutting up - that's for sure.
Neither will the Republican Party as they swamp the media with ads featuring these two major Biden gaffes that will cost him millions of votes.
