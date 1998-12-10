Democrats rushing to defeat in the House of Representatives

The Democrats seem destined to squander their overwhelming control of the House of Representatives as they stumble from disaster to disaster – alienating those who had voted for them in record numbers just two years ago.

In the 2018 midterm elections, the Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi, won control of the House – winning 235 seats to the Republicans 199. The Democrats gained a net total of 41 seats from the total number of seats they had won in the 2016 elections. The 41-seat gain was the Democrats' largest gain of House seats since the post-Watergate 1974 elections, when they picked up 49 seats. The Democrats won the popular vote by a margin of 8.6% over the Republicans - 60,572,245 to 50,861,970 - the largest margin on record for a party that previously held a minority in the House. Turnout was the highest for a midterm election in more than a century, with 50.3% of the electorate casting ballots.

The Democrats abused their newly gained power to impeach President Trump in proceedings run in the House by Democrats Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff - when it was abundantly clear from the beginning that there was no possible chance of Trump ever being found guilty by the Senate in any subsequent trial.

The cost to the country in political and financial terms was disastrous.

Both Pelosi and Nadler had previously opposed against taking any such action.

Pelosi had warned against conducting highly partisan impeachment proceedings in March 2019:

Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there's something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don't think we should go down that path, because it divides the country,

Nadler had expressed the identical position on 10 December 1998:

The effect of impeachment is to overturn the popular will of the voters as expressed in a national election. We must not overturn an election and remove a president from office except to defend our very system of government or our constitutional liberties against a dire threat. And we must not do so without an overwhelming consensus of the American people and of their representatives in congress of the absolute necessity. There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment or an impeachment substantially supported by one of our major political parties and largely opposed by the other. Such an impeachment would lack legitimacy, would produce divisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come. And will call into question the very legitimacy of our political institutions.

Voters do not take kindly to politicians acting in this reprehensible manner. There is a political price to pay for such duplicitousness and it will be exacted by the voters at the upcoming House elections.

Voters will wreak revenge on those of the 25 Democrat Governors who have allowed their states to descend into battlegrounds of violent demonstrations, arson and looting - as their citizens see their personal safety and that of their families increasingly put at risk and their businesses destroyed. Their failure to call for Federal help offered by President Trump is a vote loser.

Voters will be equally seeking to get rid of those 35 Democrat administrations running America's top 50 cities who have failed to instruct their police forces to stop the rioting and mayhem on their streets.

The November elections seem set to see President Trump re-elected for another four years – but he needs to ensure there is a Republican majority in the House and Senate to enable him to keep his promises to the American people.

Trump will certainly relish the challenge to ensure the Democrats lose their majority in the House.