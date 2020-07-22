Biden family corruption allegations won’t go away

In a five minute hard hitting speech to the Republican Party Convention – Pam Bondi – a career prosecutor and former attorney general of Florida – signalled that allegations of corruption surrounding Joe Biden and his family were going to feature centre stage in the Presidential and Congressional election campaigns:

At the Democrats' convention, we were told to look at Joe Biden as the model of integrity, but when you look at his 47-year career in politics, the people who benefited are his family members, not the American people.

Bondi laid out the Bidens' alleged involvement with Ukraine:

We all know about Joe's son, Hunter Biden. A corrupt Ukrainian oligarch put Hunter on the board of his gas company, even though he had no experience in Ukraine or in the energy sector. None, yet he was paid millions to do nothing. He only had one qualification that mattered: he was the son of the man in charge of distributing U.S. aid to Ukraine. And recently reported information revealed that a few months after Hunter Biden joined that corrupt company's board, the Obama-Biden State Department began doing business with them, even when it remained under investigation for corruption. And it gets worse; that very same company was being investigated by a Ukrainian prosecutor. Joe Biden, the vice president of the United States, threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless that same prosecutor was fired, and then he was fired. Hunter only resigned from that board just before his dad announced his campaign for president.

Bondi then spoke about the Bidens alleged engagement with China:

Fact: Joe Biden flew to China on Air Force Two with Hunter along for the ride. They said he was just there as a family member, but we know that's untrue. In Beijing, Hunter didn't just go sightseeing. He had meetings with his Chinese bank partners. Hunter even arranged for his dad to meet with one of the partners. 10 days later, those Chinese communist bankers approved millions to go to Hunter's firm, and those bankers work for the Chinese Communist Party, which oppresses their people, cheated American workers for decades and covered up a deadly virus. To this day, Hunter controls a 10% stake in that firm. And Joe Biden's done more than look the other way on China. He said, "The Chinese aren't our competition. Come on, man. They're not bad folks." Come on, Joe. Talk to the folks in middle America who lost countless jobs to China, while your son was getting rich with them.

Bondi also trained her sights on other Biden family members allegedly benefitting from millions of dollars flowing from the Obama-Biden administration to Iraq, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

Bondi paid the Democrats back in spades for allegedly spying on Carter Page, the Trump 2016 campaign and their failed attempt to impeach President Trump:

Democrats have been lecturing America about integrity for four years while their nominee has been writing the textbook on abuse of power for 40 years.

Bondi told Senators during those Trump impeachment proceedings:

The House managers talked about the Bidens or Burisma 400 times, but they never gave you the full picture. But here are those who did. The United Kingdom serious fraud unit, Deputy Assistant Secretary Of State, George Kent. Chris Heinz, the ABC White House reporter, ABC, Good Morning America, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Ukrainian law enforcement and the Obama State Department itself. They all thought there was cause to raise the issue about the Bidens and Burisma.

Biden better be well prepared when Trump inevitably takes aim at him on these issues during the three scheduled debates.