Law and order issues separate Republicans from Democrats

The issues that will surely resonate most with voters in the US Presidential and Congressional elections in November are the threats to their own – and their families - personal safety and security posed by the escalating breakdown of law and order over the last twelve months.

The Democrats have supported:

illegal immigration,

stopping Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers seeking to deport illegal immigrants,

sanctuary cities acting in defiance of Federal law

defunding the police

The Democrats have failed to condemn:

crowds tearing down public monuments,

arson and looting of commercial areas during the course of violent riots in cities run by mainly Democratic Mayors and Governors

The Capital Hill Autonomous Zone that barred police and Seattle City Hall officials.

Americans – as a result - are now seeing fellow Americans on their TV screens nightly:

facing rampaging protesters hurling abuse and threats at other housebound residents

being assaulted, robbed and murdered on the streets

their businesses closed and boarded up – perhaps permanently

Resigning Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best summed up her feelings of frustration:

We have 800,000 calls for service every year. If you just lop off, even 100 officers, that's going to be highly detrimental to a department that wasn't staffed enough to deal with the calls we did have. And who is going to answer? I'm going to tell ya, at 3 a.m., when somebody is standing in the street in some kind of crisis mode, armed or unarmed, somebody is going to need to respond to address it.

The Democrats signed their own political suicide note for these 2020 elections back in July 2019 when 19 of 22 defendants were indicted on federal charges of racketeering and murder. They had entered the USA illegally from Central America. 3 had existing deportation orders against them whilst 5 others had sought asylum.

A federal indictment charged 16 of the 22 defendants - members of the MS 13 gang - with murders that are eligible for the death penalty; victims were beaten, tortured, and in one case, dismembered, with weapons that included knives, machetes, rocks, and pipes.

Democrats have refused to co-operate with President Trump in introducing urgent bipartisan legislation to stop continuing illegal entry into America.