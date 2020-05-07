Trump Mapping Committee needs to break its deafening silence

Peace between Jews and Arabs after 100 years of unresolved conflict - promised with President Trump's release of his deal of the century on 28 January - has stalled - with the continuing failure to produce a map translating Trump's conceptual plan into an attainable reality.

Trump's plan proposed:

Israeli sovereignty in about 30% of Judea and Samaria (West Bank)

The remaining 70% plus Gaza providing "a realistic two-state solution that resolves the risk of Palestinian statehood to Israel's security"

Importantly Trump announced a major breakthrough:

My vision presents a "win-win" opportunity for both sides, Today, Israel is taking a giant step toward peace. Yesterday, Prime Minister Netanyahu informed me that he is willing to endorse the vision as the basis for direct negotiations - and, I will say, the General [Gantz] also endorsed, and very strongly - with the Palestinians. A historic breakthrough. This is the first time Israel has authorized the release of a conceptual map, illustrating the territorial compromises it's willing to make for the cause of peace. And they've gone a long way. This is an unprecedented and highly significant development.

Trump continued:

We will form a joint committee with Israel to convert the conceptual map into a more detailed and calibrated rendering so that recognition can be immediately achieved. We will also work to create a contiguous territory within the future Palestinian State for when the conditions for statehood are met, including the firm rejection of terrorism.

This joint committee began its work just two weeks later in February - but since then little has been heard from the current Committee:

Israeli representatives - Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (Likud), National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat, Prime Minister's Office director Ronen Peretz, and Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer on the Israeli side; and

US representatives - Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, his adviser Aryeh Lightstone, and the US National Security Council's Israel and Palestinian affairs director Scott Leith.

Leith had been unable to join the Committee in Israel because of Covid 19 until he visited Israel in June with Avi Berkowitz, US Special Representative for International Negotiations.

Complications and differences could be holding up the plan's finalisation such as those detailed in June by Lior Schillat – the director of the Jerusalem Institute of Policy Research: