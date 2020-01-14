Support Us!

ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication
Mass media need to fully investigate Biden

By David Singer - posted Thursday, 7 May 2020

Joe Biden has been finally forced to go on the record and strongly deny Tara Reade's allegations that he sexually assaulted her in 1993 – but he was given an inexplicably easy ride by interviewer Mika Brzezinski on MSNBC.

Brzezinski's 20 minute interview followed shortly after a statement released by Biden claiming that the truth of Tara Reade's allegations could be established by conducting a document search in the National Archives to find any written complaint – as Reade alleged – having been made to her superiors.

Concealment of documents and destruction of documents featured prominently in the FBI investigation involving Hilary Clinton and her private server.

Uncovering new documents never produced in response to Freedom of Information applications is par for the course.

Finding a document in an archive before believing Reade's allegations? Breathtaking.

Amazingly - Biden was not asked one question by Brzezinski about corroborating witnesses the New York Times had interviewed - nor a potentially damning Larry King video that could collaborate Reade's account.

The New York Times had published a long article on 12 April - updated on 29 April - Examining Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation Against Joe Biden

An enormous amount of investigative resources were undoubtedly deployed in what appeared to be a long and thorough report.

Many people were interviewed. Their statements were published supporting no contemporaneous complaint had been made by Reade.

A small section of the article stated:

A friend said that Ms. Reade told her about the alleged assault at the time, in 1993. A second friend recalled Ms. Reade telling her in 2008 that Mr. Biden had touched her inappropriately and that she'd had a traumatic experience while working in his office. Both friends agreed to speak to The Timeson the condition of anonymity to protect the privacy of their families and their self-owned businesses.

Ms. Reade said she also told her brother, who has confirmed parts of her account publicly but who did not speak to The Times, and her mother, who has since died.

The updated article made no mention of possible additional confirmatory evidence that had emerged on 27 April - archival video supposedly of Reade's mother anonymously calling Larry King's show on CNN in 1993 and making a reference to what happened to her daughter.

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
