Thanks to the government for killing me with kindness

I really appreciate the lengths my Government is going to in outlaying billions of dollars to try and save members of my vulnerable 70 years and upwards age group from dying as a result of contracting Covid-19.

This is the first time in my life I have seen myself as someone in the community needing assistance from Government – and it has pitched in bigtime like never before.

Its effort has been matched by Governments world-wide – virtually bringing the planet to a halt less than three months after the virus was first detected.

The reason for closing down our daily living routines has been explained by Government as necessary to contain the virus before it spreads far and wide – resulting in our medical services being unable to cope with the demand for hospital beds, face masks and breathing units - with no vaccine yet discovered to treat this invisible killer.

Money that should have been spent building new hospitals and having adequate equipment in place to deal with any such pandemic – previously thought not available or worthy of spending on in the list of Government priorities - has suddenly been found by Governments and pushed out the door as fast as it can - to support the poor public who are now suffering from the results of failed policies of previous Governments and policies of present Government.

Where this is all going to end – no one in Government knows.

When this is all going to end – no one In Government knows.

How much more money will need to be spent by Government to help people get through this pandemic – no one in Government knows.

What government is doing to cope with the expected queues waiting to get into hospital for treatment remains a mystery. We are told every day about the increasing number of cases world-wide but Government remains silent on what will happen when we contract the virus and cannot be hospitalised.

It would be of great comfort to hear that the Government was contracting with hotels and motels who no doubt are on the verge of closing – to lease their premises for at least 12 months as corona emergency centres where you could at least get a bed and hopefully medical observation and treatment.

It would also make sense to post pensioners food vouchers instead of cash - which they or their struggling families could exchange for takeaway meals from restaurants that will otherwise be forced to close because of Government diktat – keeping many of their employees in work and not dependent on money handed out to them by Government.

In the meantime – the reasonable assumption that Government has been taking adequate steps to prevent me contracting – or worse – dying from corona has unleashed new complications in my life that could also prove life threatening with far more certainty – stress and anxiety.