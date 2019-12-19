Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler destroy Biden’s presidential hopes

It is indeed ironic that the failed Senate impeachment trial of President Trump has coincided with front-runner Joe Biden's bid as the Democrat nominee for President being reduced to shreds.

Initiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and prosecuted in the Senate by House Managers Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler – Trump's trial offered the opportunity to delve into the activities of the Bidens in Ukraine, while Joe Biden was Vice President and President Obama's point man in Ukraine and his son, Hunter, was a director of a Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma Holdings.

Trump's Defense Counsel Pam Bondi made the most of her 30 minutes presentation laying out why Trump had asked President Zelensky of Ukraine to provide assistance to the USA in investigating the Bidens' – as authorized by the 1998 Treaty Between the United States of America and Ukraine on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

Schiff and Nadler had obligingly provided that opening – as Bondi pointed out:

When the house managers gave you their presentation, when they submitted their brief, they repeatedly referenced Hunter Biden and Burisma. They spoke to you for over 21 hours and they referenced Biden or Burisma over 400 times and when they gave these presentations, they said there was nothing, nothing to see. It was a sham. This is fiction. In their trial memorandum the house managers describe this as baseless. Now, why did they say that? Why did they invoke Biden or Burisma over 400 times? The reason they needed to do that is because they are here saying that the president must be impeached and removed from office for raising a concern and that's why we have to talk about this today. They say sham, they say baseless because they say this because if it's okay for someone to say, "Hey, you know what? Maybe there's something here worth raising." then their case crumbles because they have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that there is no basis to raise this concern, but that's not what public records show. Here are just a few of the public sources that flagged questions surrounding this very same issue. The United Kingdom Serious Fraud Office, deputy assistant secretary of state, George Kent. Hunter Biden's former business associate and ABC white house reporter. Good morning America, ABC, the Washington Post, the New York Times, Ukrainian Law Enforcement, and the Obama State Department itself. They all raised this issue. We would prefer not to be talking about this. We would prefer not to be discussing this, but the house managers have placed this squarely at issue, so we must address it.

Address it she did in a very precise and clinical manner – concluding:

Now the House managers might say without evidence that everything we just have said has been debunked. That the evidence points entirely and unequivocally in the other direction. That is a distraction. You've heard from the House managers, they do not believe that there was any concern to raise here, that all of this was baseless and all we are saying is that there was a basis to talk about this, to raise this issue, and that is enough.

Schiff falsely claimed that Trump had asked Zelensky:

I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand.

"Made up"? – it certainly was not.

Joe Biden's poor showing in the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries can be reasonably attributed to the caning he and Hunter received at Trump's impeachment trial.

Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler have managed to destroy any hope of Joe Biden becoming America's next President.