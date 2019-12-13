Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler abuse of power rebounds on Democrats

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and chairmen of the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees – Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler – have clearly abused their power by using the Democrats House majority to impeach President Trump when they had no possible chance of securing 67 votes to convict him.

Their partisan political strategy has cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars as the Democrats trashed long-established cardinal legal principles to pursue the President in the face of relentless opposition by the Republicans.

Thousands of productive hours were lost by the President, House and Senate members and their respective staffs.

Government Departments were caught up in producing at least 25878 pages used in evidence.

In so doing - Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler sought to gain political advantage by misusing the process of impeachment laid down in the Constitution – hoping that the smear and innuendo generated against the President under the cover of legal privilege – despite the certainty of the verdict - would favour the Democrats in the November 2020 elections.

Their strategy has clearly failed as the latest Gallup poll – conducted between January 16-29 in the midst of Trump's Senate impeachment trial - shows:

The President's job approval rating has risen to 49%, his highest in Gallup polling since he took office in 2017.

The 87-point gap between Republican and Democratic approval is the largest measured in any Gallup poll to date

Sixty-three percent of Americans now approve of the way Trump is handling the economy, up six points from the prior reading in November. It is the highest economic approval rating not only for Trump, but for any president since George W. Bush enjoyed stratospheric job approval ratings in the first few months after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Trump's ratings for handling foreign affairs (47%) and foreign trade (50%) are also his best to date.

51% of Americans view the Republican Party favourably, up from 43% in September. It is the first time GOP favourability has exceeded 50% since 2005.

52% of Americans were in favour of acquitting Trump and 46% in favour of convicting and removing him from office.

U.S. registered voters are evenly divided at 50% as to whether the President deserves re-election. When the question was last asked, just before the 2018 midterm elections, 41% of Americans thought Trump deserved a second term.

Amazingly, in the face of these ominous findings, Nadler,apparently unphased at the damage his actions and those of Pelosi and Schiff have had on the Democrats chances of winning the November elections, still seems willing to hound the President by saying the House expects to continue further investigations into the President's conduct.

Nadler is leading the Democrats into the valley of political oblivion.

Trump is expecting the Democrats to make another such move – declaring:

And these are vicious people, but they do two things: They stick together, historically. I'm not talking now. They stick together like glue. That's how they impeached, because they had whatever the number is - 220 people. So if they don't lose anybody, they'll be able to impeach anybody. You could be George Washington. You could have just won the war, and they say, "Let's get him out of office." And they stuck together, and they're vicious as hell. And they'll probably come back for more …

Democrats should quit while they are already well behind – before they even go further behind in the voters' minds.

Voters would obviously resent the Democrats continuing attempt to besmirch their highly-popular duly-elected President by using the tyranny of a Democrat House majority in a partisan exercise that the public has already clearly rejected.