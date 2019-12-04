Trump’s attack on state-sanctioned terrorism is sure vote winner

President Trump's decision to kill the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force and eight other people who were accompanying Suleimani at Iraq's Baghdad airport is a sure vote winner that will contribute to Trump being re-elected for another four years as President.

Trump's loathing for State-sanctioned terrorism was made clear in his response to the "pay for slay" policy adopted by the "State of Palestine" which is now paying more than US$300 million per annum to the families of the murderers and maimers of Jews – many of them Americans. The Taylor Force Act has stopped American economic aid to the Palestinian Authority (PA) until the PA ceases paying these moneys.

Trump's targeted killing of terrorists offered safe haven or allowed to freely operate in and from UN recognised States to plot, murder and maim Americans – opens a new stage in eradicating the scourge of terrorism which has plagued the world for the last 50 years.

Lebanon, Iraq, Somalia, "Palestine", Gaza and Syria need to heed Trump's warning that such reprehensible actions by protected terrorists plying their evil trade will bring a ferocious response:

For far too long, all the way back to 1979, to be exact, nations have tolerated Iran's destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East and beyond. Those days are over. Iran has been the leading sponsor of terrorism, and their pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilized world. We will never let that happen. Last week, we took decisive action to stop a ruthless terrorist from threatening American lives. At my direction, the United States military eliminated the world's top terrorist, Qassim Suleimani. As the head of the Quds Force, Suleimani was personally responsible for some of the absolutely worst atrocities. He trained terrorist armies, including Hezbollah, launching terrorist strikes against civilian targets. He fueled bloody civil wars all across the region. He viciously wounded and murdered thousands of U.S. troops, including the planting of roadside bombs that maim and dismember their victims. Soleimani directed the recent attacks on U.S. personnel in Iraq that badly wounded four service members and killed one American, and he orchestrated the violent assault on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. In recent days he was planning new attacks on American targets, but we stopped him. Suleiman's hands were drenched in both American and Iranian blood. He should have been terminated long ago. By removing Suleimani, we have sent a powerful message to terrorists. If you value your own life, you will not threaten the lives of our people.

Trump's call to the civilised world to follow him in the protection of its citizens was clear:

The civilised world must send a clear and unified message to the Iranian regime: Your campaign of terror, murder, mayhem will not be tolerated any longer. It will not be allowed to go forward.

Trump seems to be on a sure winner to capture a lot more hearts and votes to ensure his re-election in November for another four years.

The economy might be booming and unemployment might be the lowest for 70 years – but it is worth nothing if you or your family members are not alive or have been so seriously wounded as to be unable to enjoy the benefits.

The Democrats irresponsible - and sometimes hostile - response to Trump's decisive action will cost them votes at the next elections. Allowing themselves to indulge their hatred of everything Trump – instead of adopting a bipartisan approach on Trump's policy of securing the safety of Americans overseas - will ensure the Democrats continued wandering in the political wilderness.

Trump has once again spectacularly tapped into the American psyche.