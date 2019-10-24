President Trump should heed the wisdom of John Solomon

Controversial investigative journalist John Solomon has been among the very few intrepid investigators leading the charge to get to the bottom of alleged Russian and Ukranian interference in the 2016 US Presidential election.

The story uncovered so far involves international intrigue and domestic spying that could allegedly end up on the Obama-Biden White House steps, at the doors of the Clinton and Kerry State Departments and in the hallowed halls of power of the Democratic National Committee.

What is truly surprising is how little attention has been paid by the mass media to reporting this incredible, unfolding story which would sell more newspapers, attract more viewers and increase advertising revenue. Every investigative reporter's curiosity should be aroused.

Unearthing what could turn out to be the biggest political scandal in America's history takes lots of reading, meticulous analysis and money.

Freedom of Information applications are required to obtain documents from bureaucracies that many times obfuscate and put up barriers to their production. Eventually court proceedings become necessary to enforce document disclosure whilst the process drags on and the bureaucrats hope time overtakes any public interest in the story.

John Solomon has claimed:

"There are still wide swaths of documentation kept under wraps inside government agencies like the State Department that could substantially alter the public's understanding of what has happened in the U.S.-Ukraine relationship .."

Solomon has identified:

"12 tranches of government documents that could benefit the public if President Trump ordered them released":

Daily intelligence reports from March through August 2019 on Ukraine's new president Volodymyr Zelensky and his relationship with oligarchs and other key figures. State Department memos detailing conversations between former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko. State Department memos on U.S. funding given to the alleged George Soros-backed group the Anti-Corruption Action Centre. The transcripts of Joe Biden's phone calls and meetings with Ukraine's president and prime minister from April 2014 to January 2017 when Hunter Biden served on the board of the natural gas company Burisma Holdings. All documents from an Office of Special Counsel investigation into unusual energy transactions in Ukraine made by a US Energy Department whistleblower All FBI, CIA, Treasury Department and State Department documents concerning possible wrongdoing at Burisma Holdings. All documents from 2015-16 concerning the decision by the State Department's foreign aid funding arm, USAID, to pursue a joint project with Burisma Holdings. All cables, memos and documents showing State Department's dealings with Burisma Holding representatives in 2015 and 2016. All contacts that the Energy Department, Justice Department or State Department had with Vice President Joe Biden's office concerning Burisma Holdings, Hunter Biden or business associate Devon Archer. All memos, emails and other documents concerning a possible U.S. embassy's request in spring 2019 to monitor the social media activities and analytics of certain U.S. media personalities considered favorable to President Trump. All State, CIA, FBI and DOJ documents concerning efforts by individual Ukrainian government officials to exert influence on the 2016 U.S. election, including an anti-Trump Op-Ed written in August 2016 by Ukraine's ambassador to Washington or efforts to publicize allegations against Paul Manafort. All State, CIA, FBI and DOJ documents concerning contacts with a Democratic National Committee contractor named Alexandra Chalupa and her dealings with the Ukrainian embassy in Washington or other Ukrainian figures.

Solomon's shopping list presents President Trump with the ammunition needed to expeditiously prise out these material documents from resisting and uncooperative bureaucrats.

Trump should move to lift the unacceptable veil of bureaucratic secrecy and satisfy Solomon's detailed demands immediately.