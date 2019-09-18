Pelosi and Schumer can’t stand the heat in Trump’s kitchen

The unedifying withdrawal by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. from a White House meeting called by President Trump to discuss Turkey's invasion of Northern Syria might appeal to the highly biased mass media – but American voters could take an entirely different view.

Just two days earlier at the fourth Democratic National Debate hosted by CNN and the New York Times – Tulsi Gabbard - the only sitting House member on the stage - was asked by Anderson Cooper:

COOPER: Congresswoman Gabbard, last week you said that American troops should get out of Syria now. You don't agree with how the president handled the withdrawal. What would you have done differently? How would you have pulled out troops without the bloodshed we're seeing now?

Gabbard's response was incredibly honest and highly revealing:

GABBARD: Well, first of all, we've got to understand the reality of the situation there, which is that the slaughter of the Kurds being done by Turkey is yet another negative consequence of the regime change war that we've been waging in Syria. Donald Trump has the blood of the Kurds on his hand, but so do many of the politicians in our country from both parties who have supported this ongoing regime change war in Syria that started in 2011, along with many in the mainstream media, who have been championing and cheerleading this regime change war.

Gabbard was pinpointing President Obama's disastrous regime change policy - first delivered by him in August 2011:

The future of Syria must be determined by its people, but President Bashar al-Assad is standing in their way… For the sake of the Syrian people, the time has come for President Assad to step aside.

Pelosi supported Obama – as did CNN and the New York Times.

Human Rights Watch reported in 2018 that – according to the World Bank - more than 400,000 had died since 2011 in the ensuing civil war that failed to remove Assad - with 5 million Syrians seeking refuge abroad and over 6 million displaced internally - according to UN agencies. By June 2017 - the UN had also estimated that 540,000 people were still living in besieged areas.

Pelosi and Schumer's manufactured disgust at the way Trump treated them - saw Schumer declaring:

He was insulting, particularly to the speaker. She kept her cool completely. But he called her a third-rate politician.

Given Pelosi's support for Obama's failed policy in Syria – Trump's stance seems totally justified.