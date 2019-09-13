Mass media paper over alleged abuses of power by Obama and Biden

The mass media continue to fail to investigate serious abuses of power alleged against former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden – whilst devoting their substantial resources to pursuing President Trump for the same alleged offence.

Readers and viewers are being hoodwinked whilst the mass media's own reputation and credibility to hold politicians of all political persuasions answerable for their decisions - without fear or favor -has been compromised.

Political nepotism and bias have become the standard bearers for the mass media – replacing their long tradition for being fair and balanced.

Three alleged serious abuses of power involving Obama and Biden cry out for scrutiny by the mass media:

Approving the surveillance by the FBI of an American citizen – Carter Page - between October 2016 and January 2017 – using a dossier containing false information compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele supplied to him by his intelligence sources in Russia - and commissioned and paid for by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee Threatening to withhold financial aid of $1 billion to Ukraine unless Ukraine removed a prosecutor investigating a Company of which Biden's son was a director. Abandoning decades of bipartisan policy on Israel by refusing to veto Security Council Resolution 2334 passed on 23 December 2016 whilst Obama was in Presidential caretaker mode prior to Trump assuming the Presidency on 20 January 2017 - a scandal-in-waiting.

Ongoing investigations into the first two allegations are being conducted by Attorney General Bill Barr, Attorney John Durham and Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Yet the mass media shows no interest in informing their readers and viewers about what could prove to be two of the greatest abuses of political power in American history.

The allegations are the stuff investigative reporters dream about:

political intrigue,

spying on an international scale,

shadowy payments hidden and made through intermediaries to hide their true origins,

unauthorised leaks,

hacked e mails and

unlawful use of private servers concealing the existence of state-owned documents.

Investigative reporters John Solomon, Sara Carter and Tom Fitton have been reporting regularly on Fox News programs hosted by Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham for at least two years – as they uncover more and more damning facts substantiating these politically-damaging allegations.

Obama's entanglement in Biden's Ukraine corruption saga - revealed by Biden himself - goes unreported by the mass media:

I said, nah, I'm not going to-or, we're not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you have no authority. You're not the president. The president said-I said, call him. (Laughter.) I said, I'm telling you, you're not getting the billion dollars. I said, you're not getting the billion. I'm going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money. Well, son of a b-tch. (Laughter.) He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.

Both Biden and Trump are prospective candidates for the next President of the United States. Their fitness for office should be scrutinised and put under the microscope by the mass media.

Whilst a phone call by Trump to Ukraine's President has been receiving blanket coverage in America's mass media for the last two weeks, Biden's admissions and Obama's involvement do not rate a mention.

Trump: the devil incarnate; Biden and Obama: purer than the driven snow. These are the images the mass media are falsely creating as their readers and viewers desert them in droves.