Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Barr is coming after Biden, Schiff, Clinton and the mass media

By David Singer - posted Friday, 11 October 2019

Joe Biden, Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton and the mass media seem set to be steamrolled by Attorney General Bill Barr using a treaty none of them is prepared to even acknowledge exists.

The Treaty Between the United States of America and Ukraine on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters (Treaty) - was ratified by the senate on 18 October 2000.

In transmitting the Treaty to the Senate for approval – then President Bill Clinton wrote:

Advertisement

The Treaty is self-executing. It provides for a broad range of cooperation in criminal matters. Mutual assistance available under the Treaty includes: taking of testimony or statements of persons; providing documents, records, and articles of evidence; serving documents; locating or identifying persons; transferring persons in custody for testimony or other purposes; executing requests for searches and seizures; assisting in proceedings related to restraint, confiscation, forfeiture of assets, restitution, and collection of fines; and any other form of assistance not prohibited by the laws of the requested state.

Article 2 provides for the establishment of Central Authorities and defines Central Authorities for purposes of the Treaty. For the United States, the Central Authority is

the Attorney General or a person designated by the Attorney General.

Strangely Congress Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has seemingly not mentioned this Treaty once during his blanket exposure to the mass media or at the highly-damaging public hearings of his Committee. Schiff is either ignorant of - or is seeking to deliberately keep the public uniformed of - its existence. Someone in the mass media should ask him to explain.

Remarkably the whistleblower – a member of the intelligence community – has not considered the Treaty in his complaint.

Neither did the Inspector General before determining that the complaint was "credible"

Advertisement

Senator Biden seems apparently unaware of the Treaty he helped ratify. Memory loss is a barrier for someone seeking to become President.

The mass media continues to mislead and deceive.

CNN leads the charge with this analysis by Chris Cillizza – parroted by so many others:

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

3 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 3 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy