Barr is coming after Biden, Schiff, Clinton and the mass media

Joe Biden, Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton and the mass media seem set to be steamrolled by Attorney General Bill Barr using a treaty none of them is prepared to even acknowledge exists.

The Treaty Between the United States of America and Ukraine on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters (Treaty) - was ratified by the senate on 18 October 2000.

In transmitting the Treaty to the Senate for approval – then President Bill Clinton wrote:

The Treaty is self-executing. It provides for a broad range of cooperation in criminal matters. Mutual assistance available under the Treaty includes: taking of testimony or statements of persons; providing documents, records, and articles of evidence; serving documents; locating or identifying persons; transferring persons in custody for testimony or other purposes; executing requests for searches and seizures; assisting in proceedings related to restraint, confiscation, forfeiture of assets, restitution, and collection of fines; and any other form of assistance not prohibited by the laws of the requested state.

Article 2 provides for the establishment of Central Authorities and defines Central Authorities for purposes of the Treaty. For the United States, the Central Authority is

the Attorney General or a person designated by the Attorney General.

Strangely Congress Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has seemingly not mentioned this Treaty once during his blanket exposure to the mass media or at the highly-damaging public hearings of his Committee. Schiff is either ignorant of - or is seeking to deliberately keep the public uniformed of - its existence. Someone in the mass media should ask him to explain.

Remarkably the whistleblower – a member of the intelligence community – has not considered the Treaty in his complaint.

Neither did the Inspector General before determining that the complaint was "credible"

Senator Biden seems apparently unaware of the Treaty he helped ratify. Memory loss is a barrier for someone seeking to become President.

The mass media continues to mislead and deceive.

