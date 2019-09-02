Mass media has another try to take down President Trump

The mass media's incessant baying for Trump's blood since his election victory in 2016 helps explain why the latest Gallup pollshows 59% of Americans remain largely mistrustful of the mass media to report the news "fully, accurately and fairly."

Gallup shows that only 13% trust the mass media "a great deal," and 28% "a fair amount".

This is a shocking indictment of the mass media's failure to be accurate and fair.

The New York Times treatment of "the complaint filed by an intelligence officer about President Trump's interactions with the leader of Ukraine" is the latest example.

Five sentences in the complaint have been highlighted and annotations added by the New York Times - but the very first sentence was not:

I am reporting an "urgent concern" in accordance with the procedures outlined in 50 U.S.C. §3033(k)(5)(A).

This section reads:

(5)(A) An employee of an element of the intelligence community, an employee assigned or detailed to an element of the intelligence community, or an employee of a contractor to the intelligence community who intends to report to Congress a complaint or information with respect to an urgent concern may report such complaint or information to the Inspector General.

The complainant did not make the complaint to the Inspector General as required.

He addressed it directly to:

The Honorable Richard Burr Chairman Select Committee on Intelligence United States Senate and The Honorable Adam Schiff Chairman Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence United States House of Representatives.

The New York Times should have added an additional annotation pointing out the unlawfulness of the complainant's action by setting out the provisions of U.S.C. §3033(k)(5)(D)(ii) which states: