ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Democrats obsession with recession will cause increasing depression

By David Singer - posted Tuesday, 27 August 2019

Bill Maher – the host of HBO show Real Time - is growing increasingly worried that his wish for a recession to be visited on American voters still has not yet materialized.

On 9 June 2018 Maher had told his viewers:

Can I ask about the economy because this economy is going pretty well? …. I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point. And by the way, I'm hoping for it. Because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So, please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it's either root for a recession or you lose your democracy...

Maher returned to this theme on 22 June 2018:

A recession is a survivable event; what Trump is doing to this country is not….I'm not rooting for a disaster, the disaster's already here. If a recession is what it takes to make Donald Trump not so cute anymore then bring it on, because, seriously, one of the problems with a roaring economy is it tends to make people put up with a bad president.

Aspiring Democratic Presidential nominee – Elizabeth Warren - has now joined Maher - claiming in an article on 22 July 2019 sensationally headlined "The coming economic crash - and how to stop it":

When I look at the economy today, I see a lot to worry about again (As she did in 2008 – Ed). I see a manufacturing sector in recession. I see a precarious economy that is built on debt - both household debt and corporate debt - and that is vulnerable to shocks. And I see a number of serious shocks on the horizon that could cause our economy's shaky foundation to crumble….The country's economic foundation is fragile. A single shock could bring it all down. And the Trump Administration's reckless behavior is increasing the odds of just such a shock.

Warren's detailed reasons have been pulled to pieces in a devastating critique by Liz Peek - a former partner of major Wall Street firm Wertheim & Company and for 15 years a columnist for The Fiscal Times, Fox News, the New York Sun and numerous other organizations.

Peek concludes:

Warren is not stupid, she's just self-interested. Nothing could be better for Democrats hoping to retake the Oval Office than a recession. Nothing could be better for candidate Warren than being the one who can say: "I told you so."

Nothing however could be worse for Warren and all her fellow nominees contesting the 2020 elections who choose to jump on Warren's recession bandwagon - if their doomsday prognostications of a recession fail to emerge by November 2020.

Ironically even Bill Maher has little faith now that his fervent wish for such a recession will be granted – contradicting Warren to boot – when declaring on 2 August 2019:

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

