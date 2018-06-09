Democrats obsession with recession will cause increasing depression

Bill Maher – the host of HBO show Real Time - is growing increasingly worried that his wish for a recession to be visited on American voters still has not yet materialized.

On 9 June 2018 Maher had told his viewers:

Can I ask about the economy because this economy is going pretty well? …. I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point. And by the way, I'm hoping for it. Because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So, please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it's either root for a recession or you lose your democracy...

Maher returned to this theme on 22 June 2018:

A recession is a survivable event; what Trump is doing to this country is not….I'm not rooting for a disaster, the disaster's already here. If a recession is what it takes to make Donald Trump not so cute anymore then bring it on, because, seriously, one of the problems with a roaring economy is it tends to make people put up with a bad president.

Aspiring Democratic Presidential nominee – Elizabeth Warren - has now joined Maher - claiming in an article on 22 July 2019 sensationally headlined "The coming economic crash - and how to stop it":

When I look at the economy today, I see a lot to worry about again (As she did in 2008 – Ed). I see a manufacturing sector in recession. I see a precarious economy that is built on debt - both household debt and corporate debt - and that is vulnerable to shocks. And I see a number of serious shocks on the horizon that could cause our economy's shaky foundation to crumble….The country's economic foundation is fragile. A single shock could bring it all down. And the Trump Administration's reckless behavior is increasing the odds of just such a shock.

Warren's detailed reasons have been pulled to pieces in a devastating critique by Liz Peek - a former partner of major Wall Street firm Wertheim & Company and for 15 years a columnist for The Fiscal Times, Fox News, the New York Sun and numerous other organizations.

Peek concludes:

Warren is not stupid, she's just self-interested. Nothing could be better for Democrats hoping to retake the Oval Office than a recession. Nothing could be better for candidate Warren than being the one who can say: "I told you so."

Nothing however could be worse for Warren and all her fellow nominees contesting the 2020 elections who choose to jump on Warren's recession bandwagon - if their doomsday prognostications of a recession fail to emerge by November 2020.

Ironically even Bill Maher has little faith now that his fervent wish for such a recession will be granted – contradicting Warren to boot – when declaring on 2 August 2019: