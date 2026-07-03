America is watching the world’s movement to nuclear power generation

Most California politicians have hated the zero-emissions generated electricity from nuclear generations since 1976 when they passed the moratorium on new nuclear power plants. Nuclear is the cleanest, safest, proven, least emitting fuel of all and yet, most of California's politicians hate it. Once California had multiple operating nuclear power plants including San Onofre, Diablo Canyon, Rancho Seco and a partial ownership in Palo Verde located in Arizona. Now, only Diablo Canyon and Palo Verde remain in operation.

For many years the politicians enacted policies and laws that were anti-nuclear. The Energy Reorganization Act of 1974 created the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's (NRC) Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 budget request is $892.3 million, which includes 2,606 full-time equivalents (FTE).

Not too long ago, coal and nuclear together provided about 70% of America's electricity generation. Since the enormous investments from federal and state subsidies for electricity generation by wind turbines and solar panels, electricity prices across the country have more than doubled.

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Fortunately, worldwide nuclear generation has survived despite the demonization of it by California celebrities and politicians.

The World Nuclear Association shows about 80 nuclear reactors are under constructionacross the world. About 120 further reactors are planned. Most reactors under construction or planned are in Asia.

The list of multiple nuclear reactors under construction is as follows:

China 37

India 8

Russia 5

Egypt 4

Korea 4

Turkey 4

Bangladesh 2

Japan 2

Ukraine 2

UK 2

In America, President Trump has incentivized the nuclear industry with up to $300 billion in loan authorities, sponsored a slate of permitting reform legislation, and issued executive orders to modify the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and streamline reactor licensing approvals from a decade to 18 months.

California was one of the largest producers of U.S. crude oil and petroleum products. Today, with oil production in California in terminal decline, the State imports between 60% and 70% of its crude oil from foreign countries to meet State's demand at operating refineries.

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It's shocking that the State imports most of its crude oil demands when California's Pacific Outer Continental Shelf contains massive, mostly untapped, and undeveloped heavy oil reserves that are among the largest reserves in the world.

California's estimated undiscovered technically recoverable resources (UTRR) range between 4 and 14.2 billion barrels of oil, depending on the region and the specific federal assessment. The lower end corresponds with long-term downgrades of onshore shale, while the upper end highlights the potential of the Pacific Outer Continental Shelf (OCS).

The California economy runs on transportation. The 4th largest economy in California demands from the remaining 7 refineries operating in the State, a reliable supply chain of 48 million gallons of transportation fuels DAILY (these include jet fuel for 40 military airports and 9 international airports, three grades of gasoline for its 30 million vehicles, and diesel for the trucking and construction industries). During the 1970's there were dozens of refineries in California. Today, because of demonization of fossil fuels to inflame the public, harmful laws, rules and restrictions have been applied. Now, only 7 operating refineries remain to provide the supply chain of those transportation fuels that are running the 4th largest economy in the world.