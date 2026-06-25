The impending collapse of California’s transportation fuel infrastructure

With the loss of transportation fuel supplies from Asian refineries resulting from the Iranian War and California's huge dependency, the 4th largest economy in the world is on the precipice of an unprecedented, self-inflicted logistical and national security catastrophe. Driven by adversarial state policies and aggressive litigation from activist groups, the state's domestic refining capacity has already been crippled, and has led to the most expensive transportation fuels in the nation for its California residents.

California is the 4th largest economy in the world and an "ENERGY ISLAND that is separated from the other 49 States by the Sierra Mountains. There are no pipelines over those prestigious mountains.

California demands 58 million gallons of transportation fuel DAILY:

Advertisement



If those transportation fuels are not made in California, they have to be made in refineries located in the Gulf or East Coast, or in foreign countries with gross polluting refineries and shipped across the Pacific Ocean via polluting tankers. However, the Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Oakland are NOT designed to import those humongous volumes of transportation fuels.

Without immediate federal intervention via the Defense Production Act, California, its neighboring states, and the U.S. military face the potential for a total supply chain collapse.

I. Policy-driven destruction: the timeline of a dying industry

A series of aggressive, adversarial state legislative and regulatory actions have systematically dismantled California's refining sector, stripping away 35% of the state's crude oil refining capacity and slashing gasoline and jet fuel production by 40% and 30% respectively:

Assembly Bill X2-1 (ABX2-1): Signed in October 2024, this law mandated minimum fuel storage levels, driving up operating costs to unsustainable levels.

Signed in October 2024, this law mandated minimum fuel storage levels, driving up operating costs to unsustainable levels. The Phillips 66 Wilmington refinery closure (October 17, 2025): Forced by the state's regulatory climate, Phillips 66 shut down its Wilmington refinery, taking 139,000 barrels per day offline.

Forced by the state's regulatory climate, Phillips 66 shut down its Wilmington refinery, taking offline. The Valero Benicia refinery Exit (January 31, 2026): Burdened by a record $82 million fine and the new tank storage mandate, Valero took a staggering $1.1 billion loss to permanently shutter its Benicia refinery ( 135,000 barrels per day ).

Burdened by a record $82 million fine and the new tank storage mandate, Valero took a staggering to permanently shutter its Benicia refinery ( ). The Marathon Martinez refinery & Phillips 66 Rodeo refinery Conversions (2023):Marathon and Phillips 66 converted facilities to renewable diesel, taking another 260,000 barrels per day of crude processing capacity offline.

II. Critical vulnerability: California on life support

California is already operating on borrowed time, kept afloat only by emergency inflows of transportation fuels from the rest of the nation:

Advertisement



Unprecedented imports: In just the last two months, California has been forced to import more jet fuel from the Gulf and East Coasts, via ships through the Panama Canal, than in the past 36 years combined .

In just the last two months, California has been forced to import more jet fuel from the Gulf and East Coasts, via ships through the Panama Canal, than in the . Gasoline Surges: Over the past few months, the West Coast has imported more gasoline than in the last 15 years combined .

Over the past few months, the West Coast has imported more gasoline than in the . Military Reserves Drained: Despite Gulf Coast refineries running at a grueling 98% capacity , California still required substantial emergency draws from the nation's military fuel storage reserves to prevent a systemic collapse and fuel rationing.

Despite Gulf Coast refineries running at a grueling , California still required substantial emergency draws from the to prevent a systemic collapse and fuel rationing. Port vulnerability:The three busiest ports in America, located at Long Beach, Los Angeles, and Oakland are unable to support the supply chain for the humongous daily transportation fuel demand volumes within CA. The bulk of incoming transportation fuel from whatever source is being offloaded at the refinery docks, into storage tanks, and shipped out normally as if the refinery were still online. Actual port operations are threatened as stated later in this article

III. The industry warning: an irreversible threat

In early 2026, the state's remaining major refiners dispatched a series of desperate joint warnings to regulators, making it clear that California is on the verge of losing its entire refining industry: