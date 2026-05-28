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Remove the crude oil, and you do not merely dim the lights,you dismantle society!

By Ronald Stein and Yoshihiro Muronaka - posted Friday, 3 July 2026

The zero-emissions debate asks when we can stop burning crude oil. The harder question - one that remains largely unasked - is what we propose to make things from once we do.

Electricity generated by wind and solar cannot be poured into a mold to produce a medical device, spread on a field as fertilizer, or refined into the lubricant that keeps the wind turbine itself from seizing.

More than 6,000 products and transportation fuels that underpin modern civilization are derived from crude oil as raw materials. Remove the crude oil and you do not merely dim the lights. You dismantle the material foundation of industrial society.

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Wind turbines and solar panels generate electricity - but electricity alone cannot sustain modern civilization. Energy leaders rarely acknowledge what crude oil uniquely provides. Consider what it alone supplies:

  • Jet fuel for military and commercial aviation - approximately 100,000 flights daily worldwide.
  • Diesel for trucks, trains, ships, and construction equipment.
  • Gasoline for approximately 1.6 billion vehicles on this planet.
  • Bunker fuel for the roughly 100,000 merchant vessels that carry 90 percent of world trade.
  • Feedstocks for fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and synthetic fibers.
  • Lubricants and hydraulic fluids for every category of machinery - including wind turbines and solar panel manufacturing equipment.

Planes, ships, trucks, and factories run on products manufactured from crude oil by multi-billion-dollar refineries. These are not legacy inconveniences to be engineered away. They are the material foundation of modern life, and no amount of electricity from wind or solar can substitute for them.

Every nation runs on a different clock

Discussions of crude oil dependency are often built around American conditions, but the reality differs sharply by country. What a sudden supply disruption would mean depends on each nation's combination of four distinct capabilities: domestic reserves, extraction capacity, refining infrastructure, and petrochemical manufacturing. No two countries share the same profile.

The United States holds domestic production and refining capacity, yet even there the ongoing closure of California refineries illustrates how quickly regional infrastructure gaps translate into transportation fuel shortages. A state with abundant sunshine and aggressive renewable targets still depends entirely on petroleum-derived products for the functioning of its economy and the materials of daily life.

Today, with Hormuz transit severely disrupted by the Iran conflict, Japan is reportedly drawing down those reserves while simultaneously securing alternative crude oil supplies from producers outside the Middle East. No renewable electricity target can substitute for this scramble to secure the physical availability of crude oil and its derivatives.

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Meanwhile, roughly 60 percent of the world's population - about five billion people - lives on less than ten dollars a day. These are not yet heavy consumers of petroleum products, but they aspire, as all people do, to reliable food, clean water, modern medicine, and durable shelter. At industrial scale, every one of those aspirations depends on petrochemical inputs. The developing world has not fully joined the petroleum economy, and the answer to that fact cannot be to deny them the materials that already-industrialized nations used freely in building their own prosperity.

Each country runs on a different clock. Some would feel a supply shock within days; others have buffers measured in months. But all clocks, without crude oil, eventually stop at the same place.

The horizon that keeps moving

For half a century, the world has been told that oil will run out in roughly forty years. That warning was issued during the 1970s oil shocks. It was repeated throughout the 1990s and 2000s. It is still being issued today - and the number has barely moved.

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This article was first published by America Out Loud News.

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About the Authors

Ronald Stein is co-author of the Pulitzer Prize nominated book Clean Energy Exploitations. He is a policy advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute, and the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, and a national TV commentator on energy & infrastructure with Rick Amato.

Yoshihiro Muronaka holds a PE.Jp and is a chemical engineer who currently focuses on evaluating net-zero and decarbonization policies, advocating alternative energy concepts such as "carbon symbiosis", and promoting balanced international energy cooperation.

Other articles by these Authors

All articles by Ronald Stein
All articles by Yoshihiro Muronaka

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Ronald SteinRonald SteinPhoto of Yoshihiro MuronakaYoshihiro Muronaka
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