Macedonian Jury of Conscience finds EU guilty of identity and cultural genocide

On 13 May 2025, the Jury of Conscience from Macedonian Manifest assessed the policies and practices of European Union (EU) towards Macedonia and Macedonians in a longer period, as well as the detrimental impact of such actions.

The five member Jury found that the EU policies contravene the imperative norms of international law and ethical norms. The Jury concluded that the conditions have been met to for the EU to be declared guilty of cultural and identity genocide and issued their Statement of Finding and Moral Judgement.

The evidence was overwhelming yet the EU and the Macedonian Government and Parliament are turning a blind eye to the ongoing oppression and dehumanisation of the Macedonian people.

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The Jury showed how Macedonians were earmarked for illegal partitioning by European imperialists from the depraved Berlin Congress in 1878. These plans were implemented through settler colonial kingdoms Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia in 1913 via the Balkan Wars and Bucharest Treaty without the consent of the indigenous Macedonians.

European imperialism and EU policies caused serious mental harm and collective trauma to the entire Macedonian people.

The EU Lisbon Declaration from 1992 bans accession into the EU to a country bearing the name Macedonia. In 2001, the EU and USA, supported the aggression of Macedonia by Albanian terrorist, from outside and internally. This lead to the imposition of the Ohrid Framework Agreement which is still destroying the Macedonian state.

The EU is guilty, because in 2005, it imposed the Interim Agreement with Greece, in violation of Article 4 of the UN Charter. This condition forced Macedonia to negotiate with Greece about the naming of our own state the Republic of Macedonia.

The genocide continues today, in the most perverse way, with heated pressure, blackmail and threats for us to self-destruct our identity, so that we can't rise from the dead once again. Macedonians are demanded by the EU to self-destruct and delete all that is Macedonian. The carrot is entry into the EU, and the stick is the veto with which they threaten us if we don't accept all the genocidal demands of our neighbours. EU openly supports the genocidal agreements with Bulgaria and Greece, and demands their strict implementation , even though they know very well that these agreements violate the imperative norms of international law. They are guilty, because they demand strict adherence to genocidal agreements with which us Macedonians are suspended from inalienable rights, such as Right to Sel-Determination and Self-identification, as well as the suspension State sovereignty. They have suspended our inalienable right to care for Macedonian minorities in neighbouring states.

The EU is guilty because it supports the demands to give up on our historical and cultural heritage, from our state symbols, but also to accept our neighbours to write our school text books. In one word, the EU is guilty supports genocide which is prohibited under international law.

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It is guilty because after the Referendum from 30/09/2018., where the Macedonian people clearly rejected the EU and NATO membership and rejected the Prespa Agreement. With this act, it practically imposed the ceasing of the accession process to prevent the possibility of blackmail and threats.

The EU High Representative instructed the Macedonian Government and Parliament to solve the 'problem' in a Balkan Way.

Finally, the EU is guilty because it prepared and adopted the Negotiation Framework, in which they built all the genocidal demands from our neighbours, as well as a Note from Bulgaria that they don't recognise the Macedonian language.