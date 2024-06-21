Dissident organisations reject loss of Macedonia's Independence and Identity and offer better alternatives to EU disintegration

The Australian Macedonian community network Nasha Makedonija and Macedonia's Nov Asnom challenge the malicious and destructive hybrid warfare against the independence and identity of the Republic of Macedonia by the US, NATO and the EU from 1991 to date through domestic marionets and known assets.

Macedonia's Independence Day in 2024 on 8 Sept. 2024 is an oxymoron given that Macedonia has been unconstitutionally renamed by the previous regime under command from our strategic frenemies in the West. We are appalled that the newly elected regime lead by Hristijan Mickoski and his reckless Coalition have chosen to ignore the democractic wishes of the Macedonian people at the Referendum in 2018 and at elections in 2024. This makes them undemocratic new despots and Persona non Grata in the free world.

Independence Day 2024 is an excellent opportunity to analyse the detrimental impact of failed Independence and Identity Strategy in the Republic of Macedonia. According to Sasho Manevski "The Republic of Macedonia has been exposed to hybrid warfare since 1991 into doubting its own independence, identity, flag, constitution. It has been bullied to be an obedient slave to new despots in the West. Every Macedonian and citizens in the West should read Noam Chomsky's 'How the world works? and compare it with what is currently happening in Macedonia. There is nothing liberal or democratic about the toxic policies against Macedonia by Western elites".

According to Ordan Andreevski "Independence Day 2024 is an excellent opportunity to explore realistic alternatives to declining unipolar world disorder of the G7 and focus on the new security and development architecture in BRICS+++ and the world's most important Asia Pacific region which accounts for two-thirds of global growth. We are tired of listening how EU integration is falsely promoted as the only alternative for Macedonia".

Macedonia's political leaders, law makers and diplomats have failed to protect core national interests and values. It is their legal and moral duty to defend Macedonia's name, identity, language and culture ahead of any NATO and EU strategic priorities and commitments. No one has the mandate to negotiate on behalf of past, current and future generations of Macedonians inside and outside of Macedonia. We will hold accountable for treason all political leaders, parliamentarians, diplomats and others who undermine the international personhood of the Republic of Macedonia and the domestic personhood of the Republic by breaching the constitution and the human rights of its citizens and the diaspora.

NATO and the EU to stop interfering in Macedonian internal and external affairs. We reject the bullying, discrimination, deception, the double standard and de-legitimisation of the Republic of Macedonia by your reckless and unrepresentative leaders and institutions. You do not have the decency to say the word Macedonia or to acknowledge the Macedonian name, identity, language and culture. We reject your false democracy and your support for terrorists, neo Nazis, chauvinists and irredentists. Stop the special war that you have been waging against Macedonia since independence. Stop pressuring Macedonians to think that they need to make costly and futile concessions in order to have peace, security and development.

The Australian Government and Parliament to finally recognise the Republic of Macedonia under its constitutional name as has been done by 137 nations at the UN including the USA, China, Canada, Russia, India, Indonesia, Turkey, UK and many others. We reject being called North Macedonia. Enough of foreign interference in Australian democracy and unethical and unsustainable foreign policy toward the peaceful Republic of Macedonia and its diaspora.

The Secretary General and the General Assembly of the United Nations must be reminded the Republic of Macedonia met all the requirements for entry into the UN in 1993. We reject UN SG Resolution 817 which forced Macedonia to have a temporary name and to enter into farcical and illegal negotiations with the Hellenic Republic. We call on the Republic of Macedonia to invite the UN General Assembly to recognise it under its constitutional name immediately in the name of peace with justice and in accordance with the UN Charter. Only the Macedonian people have the right to their self-determination, including to freely determine their political status, which includes determining the name of their country, and to freely pursue their economic social and cultural development. The Macedonian people have the sole right to determine the name of their country, their language and their ethnic and national identity.