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How to transform Australian foreign, economic and defence policies from mindlessness to mindfulness?

By Ordan Andreevski - posted Thursday, 14 May 2026

Liberal democracies like Australia and the G7 face disruptive and complex challenges, wars, democratic backsliding, deconsolidation, harmful trends and devastating scenarios. Young Australians are deliberately not ready to meet these challenges under the current system.

Australian citizens, communities, industries, civil society and the media are actively discouraged from envisioning and implementing new alternatives to the status quo?

How to deal with new despotism in Australia and the world is not the focus of our national, parliamentary or policy debates, or our research and educational priorities?

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Why are some foreign governments, their intelligence services and plutocrats more powerful and entrusted to make decisions that harm our national interests?

Why are elites never held to account for their wars, depravity and poor policies beyond elections?

Why are plutocrats and corporate cartels allowed to rob us each year of our democracy, taxes and our resources?

Why are Australians worse off now economically, environmentally, or politically than ever before?

Why is our economy stagnating? Why are we stuck in the geo politics from Wall Street, the City of London and the depraved EU and NATO?

Who says that we can't find Australian solutions to our challenges and opportunities? Who says that we have no alternatives to the G7 and why? Why are the rich getting richer when we all suffer?

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Sadly in 2026, a creative middle power like Australia is held back by compromised elites with mindless foreign, economic and defence policies which can benefit from transitioning to mindfulness.

A good example of this is the feature in the Australian Financial Review (1/4/26) 'Alliance becomes precarious but can't be replaced.'

Harvard Psychology Professor Ellen J. Lange specialises in Mindfulness. Her book Mindfulness: the Power of Mindful Learning should be read and debated by all segments of Australian society.

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About the Author

Ordan Andreevski is an Advisory Board Member of Our Macedonia Australia

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