The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), as a self-described bipartisan organization, has been advocating positions that are closely aligned with successive Israeli governments, regardless of whether those policies advance broader Israeli or US interests or long-term regional stability. It has consistently backed Israeli government actions-including military operations, settlement expansion, and a hard line toward the Palestinians-while rarely using its considerable leverage to advocate for meaningful peace oriented concessions or compromises.

To understand AIPAC's role in promoting US-Israel relations and how consequential it has and continues to be, it is necessary to examine its formal mission and the scope of its activities. Founded in the 1950s, it seeks to strengthen the US-Israel relationship to ensure America's alliance with Israel remains strong, grounded in shared strategic interests and democratic values. AIPAC is the most influential foreign policy advocacy group in the United States.

AIPAC's operational mode

AIPAC's core activities center on lobbying Congress for US aid for Israel, promoting security cooperation, and sustaining a pro Israel consensus across both major parties. It operates by cultivating close relationships with lawmakers, holding large policy conferences, and mobilizing a nationwide activist network. It organizes briefings and trips to Israel for US officials, framing issues such as Iran's nuclear program, regional terrorism, and Israel's security needs through the Israeli government's lens. AIPAC mobilizes community support for officials who back a strong US Israel alliance, rewarding allies and targeting critics through campaign spending and grassroots pressure.

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Through its affiliated political action committee and super PAC, the United Democracy Project (UDP), AIPAC channels extensive financial resources into US elections. Since the 2022 midterm elections, its PAC and super PACs have spent over $200 million backing reliably pro Israel candidates and opposing those critical of Israeli policy.

The UDP alone spent over $37 million in 2024, up from $26 million in 2022, pouring nearly $10 million into Rep. Jamaal Bowman's race in New York, over $5 million into Rep. Cori Bush's race in Missouri, and more than $4 million into Dave Min's race in California's 47th district.

After the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, AIPAC strongly supported Israel's war against Hamas, advocating expanded US military aid and emphasizing Israel's right to self defense. It lobbied against congressional efforts to condition or restrict arms transfers, fostering an environment where it became "nearly impossible" for lawmakers to halt arms sales despite mounting concerns over mass civilian casualties in Gaza and war crimes.

This has effectively sustained a war that many legal scholars, human rights organizations, and UN experts describe as genocidal, while shielding Israeli leaders from accountability for the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

AIPAC advocacy vs. US national interests

AIPAC portrays its work as fully aligned with US strategic interests, arguing that a militarily strong Israel is an indispensable democratic ally in a volatile region. It falsely casts support for Israel, including military aid and diplomatic backing at the UN, as a natural extension of American security and moral commitments.

In this narrative, any easing of US support of Israel is treated as a victory for shared adversaries such as Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas. Yet its agenda often mirrors the priorities of Israel's most hardline governments, diverging from long term US interests and stated diplomatic goals. It has lobbied against peace initiatives, settlement freezes, and engagement with Iran-even when pursued by US administrations and endorsed by security experts.

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By reinforcing maximalist Israeli positions and opposing compromise, AIPAC has deepened the belief across the Arab world, Europe, and the Global South that US diplomacy is one sided and Washington is unwilling or unable to act as an honest broker. AIPAC's tight alignment with Netanyahu's obsessive policies on Iran, settlement expansion, and military operations in Gaza and the West Bank severely exacerbates this problem.

When Washington seems constrained by domestic lobbying from conditioning aid or pressing for reduced civilian harm or renewed diplomacy, it reinforces the impression that US policy serves a single lobby's preferences rather than broader American interests. In this sense, AIPAC's influence has made de escalation and sustainable peace harder to achieve.

AIPAC's hardline stance on Iran

AIPAC has long championed a hardline approach to Iran, viewing the Islamic Republic as Israel's foremost strategic threat. It led opposition to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), backing "Citizens for a Nuclear Free Iran," which reportedly spent $20–40 million lobbying against President Obama's agreement. Even after the deal took effect, AIPAC pushed for renewed sanctions, arguing that any relief fueled Iran's regional ambitions and weakened Israel's security.