The five enablers of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Every powerful actor in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict professes to seek peace. The US and EU repeat the two state mantra, the Arab states invoke Palestinian rights, AIPAC proclaims its defense of Israel's security, and Israeli opposition parties promise "responsible" leadership and stability. Yet each, in its own way, has enabled and entrenched a destructive status quo-shielding Israel from accountability, normalizing permanent ruthless occupation, and rendering Palestinian statehood ever more illusory while fueling radicalization on both sides.

The US as the prime enabler

Successive US administrations have long recited support for a two-state solution, yet in practice, Washington has done more to bury that prospect than to realize it. For decades, the United States has shielded Israel from real international accountability while refusing to use its vast leverage to compel any meaningful movement toward Palestinian statehood. By turning the "peace process" into an empty ritual, the US has provided cover for a status quo that is neither peaceful nor temporary.

At the same time, unconditional US military, financial, and diplomatic backing has enabled Israel's relentless settlement expansion and creeping annexation of Palestinian land. American officials issue ritual complaints about settlements, but the financial and military aid kept flowing and the vetoes at the UN kept coming, signaling that no red line would ever be enforced. This toxic mix of lofty rhetoric and impunity has locked both peoples into an ever more entrenched, zero-sum conflict and foreclosed the only viable formula-two states-for ending it.

Advertisement



The Gaza war has stripped away any remaining illusions. Even amid mass devastation and accusations of genocidal conduct, Washington has continued to arm and protect Israel diplomatically, becoming complicit in Israel's war crimes. To be sure, in the name of protecting Israel, the United States has gravely imperiled Israel's viability as a democratic state and its long-term security while setting the stage for the next violent conflagration, to Israel's detriment.

The Arab states' shortcomings

The Arab states, though never tiring of affirming the justice of the Palestinian cause and the necessity of a two-state solution, have consistently fallen short of their words. Although they possess enormous strategic weight-withholding or granting diplomatic recognition, and opening markets, energy, airspace, and security cooperation-they have rarely used these tools to force Israel to choose between occupation and peace with the Palestinians. This failure has signaled to Israel that it can normalize relations with some Arab states, à la the Abraham Accords, while maintaining its grip on Palestinian land without risking any backlash.

Even in the face of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, most Arab governments limited themselves to statements, summits, and carefully choreographed outrage that stopped well short of meaningful pressure. The Arab states that normalized relations with Israel continued to protect key political and economic ties, while the front-line states-Egypt and Jordan-maintained security coordination that shielded Israel from real strategic isolation.

By doing so little when so much was at stake, Arab states have become, in effect, accomplices to the perpetuation of the conflict they denounce. Their inaction has left Palestinians without a credible Arab shield, allowed Israel to entrench settlement and annexation, and pushed the two-state solution-the only realistic path to a just peace and security for both Israel and the Palestinians-to the wayside.

The EU's shortsightedness

The European Union is Israel's largest trading partner and a major source of investment, technology, and diplomatic legitimacy. Yet, it has systematically refused to wield this considerable leverage to force a choice between occupation and peace with the Palestinians. Instead of linking market access, research cooperation, or association agreements to clear benchmarks on settlements and Palestinian rights, Brussels has largely confined itself to criticism and symbolic measures that Israel has comfortably ignored. The EU's posture has effectively insulated Israel from serious economic or diplomatic consequences for entrenching an apartheid one-state reality of perpetual domination.

At the same time, although individual EU states, including France, the United Kingdom, and Spain, have recognized the Palestinian state, they have done virtually nothing to turn that recognition into hard power; arms exports and trade preferences continue with Israel as usual. Recognition becomes a cheap, cost free declaration rather than a meaningful constraint on Israeli policy.

Advertisement



Thus, EU passivity has helped normalize occupation and settlement expansion while leaving Palestinians without an effective European counterweight, making a genuine two-state solution ever more remote, to the detriment of both Israel and the Palestinians.

AIPAC's culpability

AIPAC presents itself as a friend of Israel. Still, by relentlessly reinforcing the country's most hardline positions, it has turned "pro Israel" into a rigid orthodoxy that equates any pressure on Israeli governments with betrayal, thereby narrowing the range of policies American lawmakers feel politically safe to support.

For decades, AIPAC has backed Israeli governments without qualification-endorsing military campaigns, providing political cover for settlement expansion, and supporting a maximalist posture toward the Palestinians. It rallies Congress behind unconditional aid, arms transfers, and diplomatic protection. This has helped Israeli leaders believe they can permanently deepen occupation and de facto annexation while still counting on automatic American support.