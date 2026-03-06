Trump And Netanyahu: twin autocrats leading the war on Iran

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are criminal leaders whose contempt for law, truth, and democratic constraint define their rule. Their relentless assaults on judicial independence, democratic norms, and the rule of law are tearing at the institutional fabrics of America and Israel. Both exhibit a deeply entrenched narcissism, assessed by psychological commentators, that drives their self serving, destructive conduct in office. Both Trump and Netanyahu are repeatedly visible in their words and actions, and they converged most starkly in their maximalist positions on almost every issue they tackle-nothing more glaring than their perilously misguided war of choice against Iran.

Pride and "above correction"

Both leaders cast themselves as uniquely capable saviors whose insight places them beyond normal institutional constraints. Trump's "I alone can fix it" line at the 2016 Republican National Convention crystallized a promise that only he could repair a broken America, implicitly diminishing Congress, the courts, and the bureaucracy as either obstacles or dead weight. Netanyahu has repeatedly portrayed himself as the one Israeli statesman who truly grasps "historical" forces and existential threats, urging voters to trust his "historic leadership" to confront Iran and regional enemies, and deriding critics as naïve or blind to reality.

Envy and zero-sum status

Status competition becomes a zero-sum game in which any rival's rise is experienced as an existential threat. Trump chronically inflated crowd sizes, TV ratings, and electoral margins while belittling opponents' achievements, suggesting that only his victories were genuine and that others' successes were either fake or stolen. Netanyahu has worked systematically to weaken or sideline right-of-center rivals, stitching together and breaking coalitions to remain indispensable and ensuring that no successor on the right can easily claim equal stature.

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Destructiveness and willingness to break systems

When their positions are at risk, both display a willingness to damage core institutions to preserve personal power. Trump's January 6 speech urging supporters to "fight like hell" came in the context of a sustained attempt to reverse the 2020 result, contributing to a violent assault on Congress and the certification process itself. Netanyahu has treated politics as a harsh arena where "jungle" rules apply, embracing increasingly aggressive security doctrines and coalition tactics that sacrifice colleagues, parties, and norms to secure his own survival and political agenda.

Need for control and grandiose projects

Both cultivate images of personal command over territory, borders, and even regional order. Trump's attraction to dramatic, unilateral moves-such as maximalist immigration policies and muscular shows of military strength-fit a broader strongman fantasy in which state power becomes the projection of one man's will. Netanyahu presents himself as the architect of a transformed Middle East, boasting of reshaping regional alignments and security doctrines in ways that only his combination of force and diplomatic daring could achieve.

Projection and Accusing Others of Their Own Faults

Projection-accusing others of precisely what one is doing-runs through their rhetoric. Trump denounced opponents as "cheaters" and promised draconian punishment for supposed fraud, even as he pressed officials to "find" votes and leaned on fabricated narratives about stolen ballots. Netanyahu charged prosecutors, the "left," and hostile media with destroying democracy and engaging in political persecution while he himself attacked judicial independence and sought to delegitimize legal accountability for his conduct.

Hostility to truth and constraint

Independent truth-seeking institutions are framed as enemies of the people because they constrain the leader. Trump's "fake news" label for critical media, his vilification of investigators, and his demands for loyalty from law enforcement and appointees illustrate a worldview in which facts that contradict his story are inherently illegitimate. Netanyahu has escalated attacks on Israel's legal system, under the guise of judicial reforms that would have subordinated the Supreme Court to the whims of the politicians and law enforcement officials linked to his cases, turning lawful oversight into a narrative of persecution and thereby eroding public trust in neutral institutions.

The Iran war through the lens of two narcissists

For Trump, the Iran issue became a stage for asserting personal dominance and proving that he alone could rectify what he branded as Obama's "disaster," turning foreign policy into a reflection of his self-image rather than a coherent strategic plan. His conflation of national strength with personal victory made diplomacy appear like submission, leaving little room for compromise or nuance.

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Netanyahu's fixation on his legacy as Israel's indispensable protector similarly infused his Iran stance with ego and spectacle, dramatizing Tehran's nuclear ambitions with theatrical presentations at the UN, presenting this hard line as necessary historical heroism. His relentless portrayal of himself as a lone bulwark against annihilation elevated personal narrative over collective security, intensifying risk while masking it in the language of destiny.

This eventually led to the greatest fiasco of Trump's second term. Tuesday morning, Trump threatened Iran with an apocalyptic assault, vowing to destroy its civilization. By evening, he reversed course, announcing a two week US–Iran ceasefire brokered by Pakistan to allow negotiators to pursue a lasting peace. Islamabad's last minute diplomacy persuaded Trump to postpone the strikes and convinced Tehran to permit oil and cargo traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump hailed the truce as "a big day for World Peace," continuing his pattern of brinkmanship: escalating threats to craft the illusion of triumph. The episode reflected not only his theatrical style but also that of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose own narcissism and political survival instincts have long paralleled Trump's.