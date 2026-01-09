UN Secretary-General Guterres tops list of world’s Jew-haters

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres showed why he tops the list of the world's Jew-haters – when he addressed the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP) on 3 February.

Guterres told those present:

Any sustainable solution in Gaza must be consistent with international law, and result in Gaza and the West Bank – including East Jerusalem – being governed by a unified, legitimate, and internationally recognized Palestinian Government. Gaza is and must remain an integral part of a Palestinian State.

Guterres was proposing a solution that ignored article 80 of the United Nations own Charter – which preserved the right of the Jewish people to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in Gaza and the West Bank - including East Jerusalem – under articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine.

Instead of defending the vested rights of the Jewish people to sovereignty in these territories – preserved by the UN Charter – Guterres was denying they even existed.

Compounding his shredding of these Jewish rights – Guterres went on to declare:

There is only one viable route: the two-state solution in line with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

A solution with Israel and a fully independent democratic, contiguous, viable and sovereign Palestinian State, of which Gaza is an integral part – security within secure and recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States.

Guterres was whistling in the wind - calling for a solution that not only contravenes article 80 - but was also rejected by Israel's Knesset on 18 July 2024 by a vote of 68-9:

The Knesset of Israel firmly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of Jordan. The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel will pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region It will only be a matter of a short time until Hamas takes over the Palestinian state and turns it into a radical Islamic terror base, working in coordination with the Iranian-led axis to eliminate the State of Israel.