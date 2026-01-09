Support Us!

 The National Forum   


UN Secretary-General Guterres tops list of world’s Jew-haters

By David Singer - posted Friday, 13 February 2026

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres showed why he tops the list of the world's Jew-haters – when he addressed the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP) on 3 February.

Guterres told those present:

Any sustainable solution in Gaza must be consistent with international law, and result in Gaza and the West Bank – including East Jerusalem – being governed by a unified, legitimate, and internationally recognized Palestinian Government.

Gaza is and must remain an integral part of a Palestinian State.

Guterres was proposing a solution that ignored article 80 of the United Nations own Charter – which preserved the right of the Jewish people to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in Gaza and the West Bank - including East Jerusalem – under articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine.

Instead of defending the vested rights of the Jewish people to sovereignty in these territories – preserved by the UN Charter – Guterres was denying they even existed.

Compounding his shredding of these Jewish rights – Guterres went on to declare:

There is only one viable route: the two-state solution in line with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

A solution with Israel and a fully independent democratic, contiguous, viable and sovereign Palestinian State, of which Gaza is an integral part – security within secure and recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States.

Guterres was whistling in the wind - calling for a solution that not only contravenes article 80 - but was also rejected by Israel's Knesset on 18 July 2024 by a vote of 68-9:

The Knesset of Israel firmly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of Jordan. The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel will pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region

It will only be a matter of a short time until Hamas takes over the Palestinian state and turns it into a radical Islamic terror base, working in coordination with the Iranian-led axis to eliminate the State of Israel.

Promoting the idea of a Palestinian state at this time will be a reward for terrorism and will only encourage Hamas and its supporters to see this as a victory, thanks to the massacre of October 7, 2023, and a prelude to the takeover of jihadist Islam in the Middle East.

Author's note: The cartoon was published in December 2024 and drawn by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones" one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators – who passed away on 14 April 2025 and whose cartoons graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
