The world’s population explosion demands new energy and electricity channels

The United Nations graph is an image worth 1,000 words as virtually no further explanation is needed as the world's population explosion occurred after we discovered ways to process that black tar, i.e., crude oil, through refineries into various oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products, and transportation fuels, to support the publics' demands for those products, which is the one of the main reason we continue to explore for that black tar.

One of the main causes of the world population growing from 1 to 8 billion was the products made from oil that supported the population growth, the same products that continue to be demanded by today's humanity, that only come from processed crude oil. A voluntary global reduction in population growth would put less pressure on the extraction of our earth's resources

Just a few hundred years ago, before oil, the world was less spoiled and dominated by mother nature and the wild animal kingdom. There were fewer humans competing with the animals due to humanity's limited ability to survive what mother nature provided. Before oil, life was hard and dirty, with many weather and disease-related deaths.

After oil, the products made from oil allowed us to create various modes of transportation, a medical industry, and electronics and communications systems. Those products from oil reduced infant mortality, extended longevity from 40+ to more than 80+, and gave the public the ability to move anywhere in the world via planes, trains, ships, and vehicles, and virtually eliminated deaths from many diseases and from all forms of weather. All that apparent "progress" is being "blamed" on the introduction of oil into society.

We've been trying to "clone" crude oil for two hundred years to maintain the supply chain of products that supported the population growth from 1 to 8 billion in those 200 years.

The main reason we continue to use that useless black tar, i.e., crude oil, is to break it down via refineries, into oil derivatives and transportation fuels.

We don't NEED oil; we need the PRODUCTS and TRANSPORTATION FUELS that they provide. We should also develop renewables while we explore new technologies and products not based on oil. While alternative plant-based products are being developed, we still need to invest more in these non-fossil fuel initiatives.

The best that the GREEN movement has come up with for energy is wind and solar, but those renewables only generate electricity but CANNOT make any of the PRODUCTS and TRANSPORTATION FUELS. Most insulting is that wind and solar are made with those products that come from processed crude oil!

It seems that most PEOPLE on this planet are 100% in favor of ridding the use of that natural resource of crude oil from this 4-billion-year-old planet, but we have yet to identify its replacement that can support the supply chain demands of our materialistic society and economy. Of course, reducing our consumption of resources is just one small step but more is needed.