California Governor Newsom remains oblivious that electricity came about after oil

The State of California sent a large delegation to the Conference of the Parties (COP) in Belém, Brazil, including California Governor Gavin Newsom and top officials from the California Natural Resources Agency, Department of Food and Agriculture, Air Resources Board, Public Utilities Commission and Governor's office of Tribal Affairs.

Interestingly, the leaders of the world's most-polluting countries – China, India, and Russia decided to skip this year's COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil.

Newsom told the L.A Times that he "absolutely" sees California as a proxy for the U.S. at the COP30 conference, which is the main global venue for countries to strengthen their commitments to reducing green-house gases from fossil fuels.

Advertisement



Newsom remains unaware that the demand by humanity for more than 6,000 products and transportation fuels is the only reason for using crude oil! To stop climate change, Newsom wants to stop the world! Ceasing the use of products and transportation fuels is the only known way to rid the world of crude oil usage.

The global population has surged from 1 to over 8 billion in less than 200 years. This growth has been supported by the dramatic increase in the number of products and transportation fuels made from oil, and food production made possible by synthetic fertilizers, all of which did not exist before the 1800's, just a few hundred years ago.

He remains oblivious to the fact that wind turbines and solar panels can ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products for the 8 billion on this planet. Without a replacement for oil, he wants the world to go back to the 1800's by reducing the world's product usage, which translates to promoting the reduction in the number and size of hospitals, airports, and militaries around the world.

With the world's population projected to grow beyond 9.5 billion by 2050, rather than focusing on wind and solar to generate electricity, Newsom should be inspiring humanity to review and control its materialistic demands toward a viable future for all humans, animals, and plant life on this planet.

Newsom has no clue that a replacement to crude oil has YET to be identified to maintain the supply chain of all the products and various transportation fuels demanded by the world's 40,000 planes, 100,000 ships, 1.4 million automobiles, and hundreds of millions of commercial vehicles in operation worldwide.

Newsom cannot comprehend that the one thing that's going to kill billions on this planet in running out of crude oil before we've identified its replacement to support the supply chain of products and transportation fuels demanded by humanity. Even the grease he uses to comb his slick hair is made from crude oil.

Advertisement



The 70,000 attendees at the COP30 in Brazil, including Newsom and his entourage, are OBLIVIOUS that electricity came AFTER oil, as ALL electrical generation methods from hydro, coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar are ALL built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.

Without crude oil there can be no electricity!

In addition, electricity can charge an iPhone, but neither wind turbines nor solar panels can make an iPhone, thus everything that needs electricity consists of products that are also made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.