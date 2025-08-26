Like the biblical story of Goliath vs. David, the underdog Ukraiane is attempting to place a dagger into the heart of Russia'a military and economy, by attacking Russia's oil refineries and pipelines.

Ukraine has launched a bold and unprecedented aerial counteroffensive against Russia that targets its critical oil infrastructure that is the foundation of its military domination. Ukraine knows that Russia's military and economy are dependent on their oil refinery infrastructure for transportation fuels and the thousands of other products that are demanded by their militaries and economy.

Ukrainians know that just electricity generated from wind and solar, so-called renewables, are incapable of supporting the products and fuels demanded by the Russian military and economy.

Ukrainians recognize that the "weak link" to Russia's strength is its oil refinery infrastructure, i.e., targeting these sites for destruction severs the heart of their supply chain or products and fuels to support their economy and the war efforts against the underdog Ukraine.

Russia's oil infrastructure has taken a hammering after a string of explosions knocked out three major oil and gas pipelines. Ukraine has also stepped up drone strikes on Russia's refining backbone with at least half a dozen refineries disrupted in recent weeks.

Recently, Ukrainian forces struck the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and the "8-N" oil pipeline control station near the village of Naytopovychi in Russia's Bryansk region. Both facilities are involved in the supply of fuel and products to Russian troops and their Airforce invading Ukraine, according to Ukraines General Staff.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have intensified attacks against Russia's energy infrastructure in an effort to put economic pressure on Moscow and undermine its ability to finance the war.

The "8-N" oil pipeline control station sustained multiple strikes, with a fire erupting near its pumping station and tank farm, according to Ukraine's military. The strike was conducted overnight on Sept. 7 by Ukraine's Missile Forces and Artillery and the Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with other branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The "8-N" facility is part of the Steel Horse" oil pipeline complex , which has a pumping capacity of 10.5 million tons and is considered strategically important for transporting fuel to Russian forces, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Ukraine's top drone warfare commander, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, said the "8-N" facility is also strategically important for transporting oil products from Belarusian refineries to Russia, particularly from the Mozyr and Novopolotsk refineries.

In America, the 131 refineries in the country are supporting the demands of the 350 million residents of the USA and all the military bases for transportation fuels and chemicals to make more than 6,000 products used daily.

