Fewer sitting days for federal parliament: issues for democracy

By Scott Prasser - posted Thursday, 5 June 2025

The newly re-elected Albanese Government is not recalling Federal Parliament till 22 July – a long delay compared to previous times. This delay results in a decline in the number of sitting days for our Federal Parliament. This has implications for the health of our democracy in keeping executive government in check, and also in undermining good governance.

Remember the Federal election was held on 3 May – over a month ago and Parliament last met during Budget week on 27 March.

With Parliament not scheduled to sit till 22 July this means there is a gap of 15-16 weeks since parliament last met till when it finally reconvenes in July. is this god enough?

So, because of this delay this means in 2025 the House of Representatives will sit for only 40 days. This is way below the average of 65-70 days a year for our Parliament. While this decline is partly explained by being an election year this 40 days of sittings is lower than in the 2022 election year when Parliament sat for 48 days.

All this means that over eight or so months since March the House of Representatives will only have sat for 30 days.

How does Australia's sitting days compare to other democracies?

United States

Sydney University's United States Study Centre (USSC) has pointed out that in 2021, the US House of Representatives met for 160 days and planned to meet for 112 days in 2022. And the US Senate met for 158 days in 2021 and was scheduled to meet for 171 days in 2021. See table below for comparisons to Australia for those years. See Graph:

Table

Other countries

  • The UK House of Commons sits about 66 days a year.
  • The Canadian House of Commons sat for 122 days in 2024
  • New Zealand's unicameral parliament is scheduled to sit 84 days this year.
  • Japan's parliament sits on average 150 days
  • Germany's Bundestag sits 104 days (attendance is compulsory)
Implications of less sitting days – does it matter?

Less sitting days means less scrutiny of executive government

  • draft legislation cannot be reviewed
  • parliamentary committees cannot be formed
  • questions cannot be asked of ministers
  • matters of public importance cannot be raised
  • Senate Estimates cannot start so the public service receives less scrutiny
  • Certain reports cannot be tabled

In short, less sitting times undermines democracy.

Not recalling or delaying calling parliament is what UK monarchs once did to avoid being held accountable for their sometimes very questionable actions. Perhaps we are returning to those bad old days.

This article was first published on Policy Insights.

About the Author

Dr Scott Prasser has worked on senior policy and research roles in federal and state governments. His recent publications include:Royal Commissions and Public Inquiries in Australia (2021); The Whitlam Era with David Clune (2022), the edited New directions in royal commission and public inquiries: Do we need them? and The Art of Opposition (2024)reviewing oppositions across Australia and internationally.


