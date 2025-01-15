Fewer sitting days for federal parliament: issues for democracy

The newly re-elected Albanese Government is not recalling Federal Parliament till 22 July – a long delay compared to previous times. This delay results in a decline in the number of sitting days for our Federal Parliament. This has implications for the health of our democracy in keeping executive government in check, and also in undermining good governance.

Remember the Federal election was held on 3 May – over a month ago and Parliament last met during Budget week on 27 March.

Thanks for reading Policy Insights! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Advertisement



With Parliament not scheduled to sit till 22 July this means there is a gap of 15-16 weeks since parliament last met till when it finally reconvenes in July. is this god enough?

So, because of this delay this means in 2025 the House of Representatives will sit for only 40 days. This is way below the average of 65-70 days a year for our Parliament. While this decline is partly explained by being an election year this 40 days of sittings is lower than in the 2022 election year when Parliament sat for 48 days.

All this means that over eight or so months since March the House of Representatives will only have sat for 30 days.

How does Australia's sitting days compare to other democracies?

United States

Sydney University's United States Study Centre (USSC) has pointed out that in 2021, the US House of Representatives met for 160 days and planned to meet for 112 days in 2022. And the US Senate met for 158 days in 2021 and was scheduled to meet for 171 days in 2021. See table below for comparisons to Australia for those years. See Graph:

Table

Other countries

The UK House of Commons sits about 66 days a year .

sits about . The Canadian House of Commons sat for 122 days in 2024

sat for in 2024 New Zealand's unicameral parliament is scheduled to sit 84 days this year.

unicameral parliament is scheduled to sit this year. Japan's parliament sits on average 150 days

parliament sits on average Germany's Bundestag sits 104 days (attendance is compulsory)

Advertisement



Implications of less sitting days – does it matter?

Less sitting days means less scrutiny of executive government

draft legislation cannot be reviewed

parliamentary committees cannot be formed

questions cannot be asked of ministers

matters of public importance cannot be raised

Senate Estimates cannot start so the public service receives less scrutiny

Certain reports cannot be tabled

In short, less sitting times undermines democracy.

Not recalling or delaying calling parliament is what UK monarchs once did to avoid being held accountable for their sometimes very questionable actions. Perhaps we are returning to those bad old days.