Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The challenge for the opposition has never been harder: here's why

By Scott Prasser - posted Thursday, 9 October 2025

Australia seems to becoming a one-party state, not like dictatorships elsewhere where all critics are suppressed, but where the very united Albanese Labor Party is so electorally ascendant, so dominant in setting the agenda, and so effective in occupying our key institutions, that there is now no effective functioning opposition.

All the electorate has left, and all the Albanese government has to face, is the disintegrating Liberals, the regionally limited Nationals and their various abandoning slivers, and the fragmented, often incoherent, and unpredictable minor parties and independents - in other words, not much.

Labor's recent election win showed that a party that is united, has clear goals, a commitment to achieve them, the strategies to implement them, and most importantly in a modern democracy, the personnel with the skills to present them, can change a nation's agenda.

Advertisement

And Labor has.

Their "mobilisation of bias", a term coined by American political scientist E.E. Schattschneider, now determines "what gets talked about and what gets ignored" and "what the game is about" and "who can get into the game" and thus who wins office.

As a result, the political environment has changed. Albanese's and Chalmers' political narratives have redefined the political agenda to be in tune with Labor's ideological objectives, institutions re-missioned to support and implement their agenda, and language, community values and myths, all manipulated to control the public discourse.

As a result, all this has rendered the previous criteria for judging "good" policy redundant and sidelined not just its political opponents, but all those who disagree. What policies we ought to follow, we no longer even discuss let alone strive to achieve. What concerns we should have, we now ignore.

Consequently, politics is no longer the "good fight" to convince the electorate by evidence and debate, about what must be done, but now is just about winning regardless of the policy consequences.

The real game in modern politics is not between competing party policy election promises or leaders, but the grounds on which the political game will be played, and that game has now been set by Labor that frames the debates and sets the criteria for political success.

Advertisement

The non-Labor parties have never really understood the game hence their surprise at their current situation.

Over the years their compromises caused them to surrender issue after issue to their opponents. They have let the other side determine the grounds on which debates occur.

In addition, they have been gradually disestablished from our key institutions - the media, the universities, the legal profession, schools, community and cultural groups and even the corporate sector and now, in opposition, have no networks or allies on whom to call for support and hence no influence on the issues to be discussed.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

This article was first published in the Canberra Times.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

4 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Dr Scott Prasser has worked on senior policy and research roles in federal and state governments. His recent publications include:Royal Commissions and Public Inquiries in Australia (2021); The Whitlam Era with David Clune (2022), the edited New directions in royal commission and public inquiries: Do we need them? and The Art of Opposition (2024)reviewing oppositions across Australia and internationally.


Other articles by this Author

All articles by Scott Prasser

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Scott Prasser
Article Tools
Comment 4 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy