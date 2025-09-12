The Coalition’s chaos has become a self-writing political satire

The amateurism of the federal Coalition parties, both in office and more recently in opposition, has long been observed but has become worse. They have abysmally failed to fulfill their pivotal role of holding the Albanese government to account.

By amateur we are referring to part-time effort, unprofessionalism, and a dilettante approach to doing policy and politics. The latter is notable for intermittent dabbling in issues, little expertise or long-term commitment, and being too easily distracted by issues peripheral to the main game of winning elections.

Recent events, however, suggest that whatever skills the Coalition once held, whatever clout they once wielded, whatever respect they once attracted, are now lost.

Advertisement



On the political stage under the spotlight of close public attention, the Coalition's performances since the 2025 election have not just been amateurish, but increasingly its members have acted like clowns characterised by poor timing, miscues and inept scripting. They attract lots of laughs, but the jokes are on them.

Only clowns would parade through public leaks criticising their leader. Only clowns express dissent on key policy issues without any alternatives of their own. Only clowns threaten to leave the political stage if they don't get their way.

Amid all this, up pops Barnaby Joyce, twice leader of the National Party, and twice rejected by his own caucus, who has resigned from his party and is now clowning around with a possible defection to One Nation – a party of volatility, confused policy, and marked by numerous desertions of MPs. Its fragile fortunes are built around the personality of a single person who seems chronically unable to get on with colleagues.

Joyce is supposed to be a great "retail" politician. If by retail you mean a seller of goods, then what policy product has he ever successfully sold to the Australian electorate, what policy shift has he achieved that proved to be a vote winner?

As for One Nation, they need to be careful as their previous flirtations with other major party defectors have hardly ended happily.

What the non-Labor side of politics needs to understand is that while all this clown-like behaviour might be a bit of fun, they are up against the hardened professionals in the Labor Party. The party is committed, trained, united (especially at election time), strategic, and ready to exploit any weaknesses in the other side. At present they have much to exploit.

Advertisement



Labor's professionalism and the Coalition's amateur approach to policy can be seen in Australian National University's post-election surveys that highlight how Labor is now seen by the electorate as being more competent than the Coalition across a wider array of issues.

Labor's lead is not just in traditional areas like health, welfare and education, but also increasingly in managing the economy, an area once dominated by the Coalition. Such loss of "issue ownership" across so many policy domains explains the Coalition's declining electoral support. As ANU's Ian McAllister observed, it "represents a major threat to the Liberals' ability to represent themselves as the traditional party of government".

And, one might add, to being a party of government at all.