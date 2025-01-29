Boosting defence quickly and cheaply

Indulge yourself with a fascinating read of Admiral Sir Reginal Henderson's 1911 recommendation for the protection of Australia's coast. This report he wrote after a personal nationwide tour that he and a close team completed in 18 months covering every State and Territory. A mammoth task.

For the protection of Australia at the time of 4.5 million people, he recommended a fleet of 52 vessels including 9 submarines, 14 cruisers, 12 torpedo boat destroyers and 3 depot ships. All for the princely sum of $46.5m! He also recommended the fleet be increase proportionally with the increase in population.

114 years later, with a population of 28 million, Australia disappointingly now has a Naval fleet of only 49 vessels, 70% of which are quite small and many are non-combatant. The myopic choice of submarine designs to date has been diesel electric, absolutely no match for a nuclear sub in operating range or capability, and not remotely considered as a deterrent by any likely enemy. Are Australia, New Zealand and the South West Pacific nations too reliant on our US big brother thus avoiding manning-up to our own responsibilities? Maybe Donald thinks so.

Aukus looks positive but not for an early boost to our dismal defence capability.

Admiral Henderson proposed a fleet of 4 armoured cruisers, and 5 protected cruisers to the submarine base port of Thursday Island in the Torres Strait, which is presently Australia's area of highest border incursions. Today, there are no naval vessels based at Thursday Island. Hello? Is anyone home?

Interestingly Admiral Henderson visited Cooktown, Cairns and Thursday Island and suggested that the protection of our northeastern seaboard should extend to our south Pacific neighbouring countries and the defence policy to be treated as a whole. Fiji was considered a centre of regional influence at the time and still is today.

Defence, and Navy in particular, is generally the first budget item to be cut by politicians running a rearguard action covering financial shortcomings in their weak leadership. Gillard in 2013 slashed the Defence budget and Albanese despite promising 12 new ships upon his election 3 years ago was caught out again in yet another lie. But hey, be fair, he did assemble a study team!

Using an advantageous acquisition strategy, sensible Governments have their Defence fleet capability significantly enhanced by "dormant charters" of commercial vessels.

Dormant charters are pre-signed at an agreed rate, so that in the event of conflict or emergency response, the vessel comes under Naval control on an hour's notice.

The Falklands War was a classic case where 'ships taken up from trade' (STUFT) totalled 45 vessels combining the necessary ingredients for a successful military campaign.

The main transport task of materials and equipment was carried out by liners, roro ferries, container ships and freighters, totalling 21 vessels, and interestingly enough, all of which were fitted with helipads prior to departure to the war zone.

Facing budget challenges after decades of bickering leadership and spiralling debt, every nation should focus on financially effective dormant chartering of newer coastal vessels capable of "multi-tasking".