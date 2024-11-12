Looking at Trumpism as the ‘greatest show on earth’

Trumpism is just so much more than The Art of the Deal.Trump is much deeper than the dynamics of The Apprentice. Trumpism has much more depth than his personal branded ‘popularism’. Trumpism consists of a complex mix of his life experience, idealism, pragmatism, skills as an entertainer, businessman, family man, politician, and former president of the United States of America. Trumpism is driven by his own egocentric world view, through the lenses that any successful narcissistic, compulsive, competitive, and dramatic billionaire entrepreneur would hold. Only, Trump holds his views passionately, with an altruism few have.

Trump as President of the United States wants to run the United States as the greatest corporation on Earth. As a person of theatre, Trump wants to set about creating the ‘greatest show on Earth’, and leave a legacy, unmatched by anyone. With one term in office, Trump wants to go out on top and leave a lasting political movement called ‘Trumpism’ to go on after him. This will bring him the immortality he seeks.

The evolution of the MAGA ideology

All corporations have a core ideology, that is expressed as purpose and mission. Trump’s purpose and ideology, expressed personification as leader is to revitalize the United States into a country that once again leads the world. Although Trump often makes ambit claims to bring attention to issues, there is a realism he holds underneath.

Donald J Trump was summed up by many as a personification of The Art of the Deal during his first administration. Trump is inspired by Jacksonian democratic values, the territorial expansionism of William McKinley, Judeo-Christianity, and the belief that government can be run as effectively as a business can. Trump is also a federalist, where he sees the importance of autonomy of the states, within the union. Most importantly, his practicality is based upon ‘common sense’, a trait rarely taught at business schools, but found on factory floors and construction sites.

Trumps popularist direction may have been partly inspired by Steve Bannon, which draws upon public emotion to fire up electorally popular issues. Trump has a New Yorker style charisma, who can pull off stunts in a natural manner, others can’t do in front of mass crowds.

This promises to create a very entertaining presidency, where Trump likes to be accessible to the public and media alike. Trump often uses the royal ‘we’ in public discourse, extolling his mission with a twist and passion. Trump is an action orientated person with a Type A personality, who needs little sleep. He pursues his mission with a courageous passion, and likes to be surrounded by people with a similar disposition. These are the traits of the real entrepreneur.

Trump doesn’t have the same weaknesses as the last few presidents. He is already a billionaire, and sees his mission is not about the money. In his first term, the position didn’t corrupt him, as it would to most other leaders.

As such, Trump is a product of his own life experiences, where the betrayal by those he trusted during his first term, brought him wisdom. His personal suffering through, what can be best described as lawfare, by his adversaries has done nothing more than greatly strengthen his personal resolve.

Trump has definite ideas about what should be, and to some degree this can’t be separated from the man. Make America Great Again (MAGA) is Trump. Trump successfully uses the methods of ‘active listening’, on a mass scale, developed by the famous psychologist Carl Rogers to re-project the aspirations of Americans back to them. This is why he is so popular today. To some degree, Trumps rallies are mass therapy sessions.

Trump makes the best of opportunities that come along, making him an extremely agile politician. Trump has the knack of turning disasters and threats into opportunities. Trump was able to win the presidency on the back of a primarily incapacitated president Biden, and weak vice president Kamala Harris, who enabled Trump to look great in front of the American people, as the person who had the answers and the energy. Its almost as if Trump went along with all the Biden administration dished up, as it assisted him re-enter the White House as president once again. Trump understood that most people compare the two relative choices they have in front of them.

Building the Trump team