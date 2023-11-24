New Year's message of 2025 from the Federation for a Democratic China

The most exhilarating event for the entire world in 2024 was undoubtedly the outcome of the US presidential election on November 5. Following this historic moment, the Federation for a Democratic China feels a level of joy and excitement unseen since its founding in exile in Paris, France, in September 1989 after the Tiananmen Massacre. Donald Trump's victory is the greatest and most delightful Christmas gift of 2024, heralding a clear and tangible vision of fundamental changes in the global order in 2025.

Since its establishment, the Federation for a Democratic China (FDC) has never wavered in its commitment over the past 35 years. Successive generations have devoted immense effort to realizing the century-old dream and aspiration of building a democratic constitutional government in China. However, this monumental task cannot be achieved by the Federation for a Democratic China alone. The struggle it undertakes-against the brutal Chinese Communist regime-is akin to a battle between humans and beasts, between humans and demons. The combined efforts of the Federation and all anti-CCP forces remain far from sufficient to secure ultimate victory.

Abandoning ideals and pursuits due to a bleak outlook is not the correct course of action for our generation's democracy movement, the Federation for a Democratic China can only persevere with the tenacity of Yu Gong moving mountains, the determination of Jingwei filling the sea, and the self-sacrifice of Kuafu chasing the sun. We will continue this arduous and extraordinary endeavor to rescue the suffering Chinese people from the clutches of the CCP's despotic grip.

The FDC's pro-democracy practice and research can clarify why the Chinese Communist Party swept across mainland China in 1949. China's descent into the abyss of communist tyranny was entirely imposed by the Truman administration in the United States and Stalin's Soviet Union on the helpless 400 million Chinese people. It was not because the CCP had the support of the Chinese populace or because they triumphed over Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalist Party, with its so-called "8 million-strong army," using "millet plus rifles." In truth, Chiang Kai-shek's opponent in the Chinese Civil War was not just Mao Zedong in Yan'an but also Stalin in Moscow. At that time, the US Democratic administration disgracefully and despicably betrayed and abandoned its wartime ally, the Republic of China, pushing 400 million mainland Chinese into the depths of communism.

After the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) established its regime, apart from directly engaging in the Korean War against the United States, the Truman administration was compelled to respond on the Korean Peninsula by countering the nascent CCP army. However, it firmly upheld the bottom line of maintaining the newly established CCP regime. General MacArthur, who sought to use the Korean War to topple the CCP, was forcibly relieved of duty and removed by Truman. In subsequent years, the CCP's Beijing regime consistently received protection from the US Democratic Party. It is worth noting that as long as the Democratic Party occupies the White House, the CCP regime remains secure and intact. The US Democratic Party, along with the deep state behind it, relies on the malevolent CCP to co-rule the world.

The Tiananmen Massacre of 1989 marked the end of any prospects for top-down political reforms toward democratic constitutionalism under the CCP's rule. Achieving democratic constitutionalism in China is possible only through complete de-Communization and the removal of the CCP. More than three decades have passed, and with the support of the West, led by the United States, the CCP has become even more reactionary. The baton of supreme power within the CCP was passed to Xi Jinping, who astonishingly managed to subjugate the entire CCP under his personal rule. Xi further reversed history, transforming the CCP's "celestial dynasty" into the Xi family dynasty, creating a bizarre political spectacle akin to Wang Mang's usurpation of the Han dynasty and the establishment of a new regime.

The Xi Jinping dynasty has become a global laughingstock, and Xi himself has suffered harm before reaping any benefits. His "wolf warrior" diplomacy has completely ended the CCP's quarter-century-long favorable external environment. US-China relations have shifted from strategic partnership to strategic confrontation. China's economic development has stagnated, with a sharp downturn in the economy. The economic dividends of reform and opening up have been thoroughly exploited by the cronies of the Xi dynasty. This reality has left the world, along with those naive individuals who once believed Xi's consolidation of power would lead to democratic constitutionalism, utterly humiliated and self-discredited.

Today's global challenges-including the Russia-Ukraine war, the Palestine-Israel conflict, the chaos in the Middle East, and the war rhetoric in Northeast Asia and the Taiwan Strait-bear the significant imprint of the Xi Jinping dynasty. Xi Jinping has transformed the CCP's authoritarianism into an even more defiant and unrestrained ambition to contend for global dominance, showcasing a determination far more aggressive than that of previous CCP leaders.

Heaven does not change, nor does the Dao; when heaven changes, the Dao changes accordingly.

For China to undergo change, it requires shifts in the international environment-the global "macro-climate"-as well as changes in the domestic "micro-climate." Under the rule of the Xi Jinping dynasty, the domestic micro-climate must be driven by changes in the international macro-climate. The hallmark of such an international shift lies in the outcome of political changes in the United States.

If Donald Trump and the Republican Party, leading the "Make America Great Again" movement, secured victory, it would undoubtedly usher in a new epoch in world history. However, if the Democratic Party's electoral fraud prevailed once again in November 2024, the world would face two scenarios: either witnessing the American people rise in rebellion, igniting a second American Civil War to replicate the monumental achievements of President Lincoln, or preparing for humanity to rapidly descend into a profound abyss of darkness.

Through the intervention of God, Trump survived an assassination attempt with a survival probability of one in twenty million on July 13. This divine act demonstrated God's omnipotence and miraculous power, protecting Trump and saving a world on the brink of the abyss. Trump's victory brought America back from the dead, revitalized the world, and set humanity on a path toward normal development. With the powerful tool of the ballot still in their hands, the American people propelled Trump to return to the White House with full authorization, enabling him to fulfill the sacred mission entrusted by God and the American people. In contrast, the Chinese people lack the weapon of democratic elections-the ability to choose for themselves.