Over the past half-century, the ideology of the left has dominated both the US and the entire Western world since the 1960s, permeating deeply into the Western and American psyche. Like an old tree sprouting new leaves with the help of a timely breeze, America, which once thrived, has long begun to rot from within - shiny on the outside but decaying on the inside.

The US presidential election in November is another focal point that has captured global attention. Objectively speaking, if the election is fair and transparent, Trump is likely to win. However, confidence in the integrity of US elections has become a joke, leaving little room for optimism.

If Harris wins, the beacon of American democracy will be completely extinguished, and America will no longer have meaningful elections. The country will follow the path of South Africa and Venezuela, leading the world toward an abyss, with Australia likely to be affected in the future.

If Trump wins, America will halt its slide toward the socialist models of South Africa and Venezuela and stop its descent into an irreversible disaster. This victory could save not only America but also the rest of the world.

The potential impact on Taiwan's security

Since Chiang Kai-shek retreated to Taiwan, the island's security has been in jeopardy only once-just before the outbreak of the Korean War, when it was on the verge of being overtaken by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The Battle of Guningtou marked a turning point, where the Nationalist forces shattered the myth of the CCP's invincibility. However, the Truman administration deliberately left the Republic of China vulnerable to the CCP, with the UK even selling cruisers capable of attacking Taiwan to Mao Zedong. It was Kim Il-sung's crossing of the 38th parallel that awakened Truman from his intention to abandon Taiwan, leading to the deployment of the US Seventh Fleet in the Taiwan Strait, thereby saving Taiwan from immediate danger.

The Sino-Soviet split prompted the US to recalibrate its China policy, leading to an alliance with Beijing against the Soviet Union. In 1972, Nixon's visit to China resulted in a tacit understanding with Beijing and a growing distance from Taipei, along with the abandonment of exiled Tibetans. Later, the Carter administration once again betrayed Taiwan by severing diplomatic ties, nullifying the US-ROC defense treaty, and withdrawing US troops, effectively handing Taiwan over to Beijing. Chiang Ching-kuo, inheriting his father Chiang Kai-shek's determination to resist the CCP, fought against Deng Xiaoping with the "Three No's" policy: no contact, no negotiations, and no compromise. At that time, Beijing's military was not yet strong enough to conquer Taiwan.

However, Taiwan's position has always been a bargaining chip for the US, with Washington adopting a policy of strategic ambiguity. This approach has deterred Beijing while providing some reassurance to Taiwan, but it has also left Taiwan in a constant state of uncertainty and fear.

The outcome of the 2024 US presidential election could significantly affect Taiwan's security. If the US continues its current trajectory of strategic ambiguity under a new administration, Taiwan may remain in a state of precarious balance. However, a shift in US policy-whether toward greater support for Taiwan or closer ties with Beijing-could drastically alter the security landscape for the island, either bolstering its defense against potential aggression or leaving it more vulnerable to the CCP's ambitions.

Trump's possible impact on Taiwan's security

It wasn't until Trump took office that the US began to truly challenge the CCP, starting with a trade war that marked the first significant blow to the CCP from the US On the Taiwan issue, Trump made it clear to Xi Jinping that any rash action would not be tolerated. At Mar-a-Lago, Trump even demonstrated his ability to bypass the United Nations by launching a direct military strike on Syria, firing 59 missiles. Before his inauguration, Trump signaled his stance by allowing a direct phone call from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, deliberately crossing Beijing's diplomatic red line.

In the 2020 US election, Trump was ousted from the White House through what many believe was widespread election fraud, orchestrated by a coalition of global leftist forces.

As the current US election intensifies, it is expected that the Democrats will repeat their tactics, potentially leading to another manipulation of the results with the backing of the deep state, resulting in what could be dubbed the "Kamala Harris Curve." However, unlike in 2020, the people in the Republican-leaning "red states" may not accept such a fraudulent outcome, potentially leading to civil unrest or even a civil war aimed at saving the country. Such internal chaos in the US would present the CCP with an opportune moment to invade Taiwan, putting the island in grave danger.

If Trump wins the election, Taiwan's security would be assured. Trump would likely abandon the previous US policy of strategic ambiguity in favor of a more explicit and firm stance. He would not stand idly by if Beijing were to attempt a military invasion of Taiwan. Trump has already stated that if Beijing dares to attack Taiwan while he is in the White House, he would bomb Beijing. With such clear protection from the US, Taiwan's safety would be significantly enhanced.