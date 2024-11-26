What is it about movie celebrities, highly skilled in pretending to be other people in pretend situations, they would willingly shoot themselves in the foot and lose 50-60% of their fan base, by pretending to be an authority on politics?

Stuck on a ship for 23 days repositioning to Australia, we watched this real-life priceless entertainment with shooting stars in the absolutely fabulous Trump re-election.

The clueless George Clooney for instance, we suggest drops the C from his surname, and sticks to watch adverts from his collection of 10-year-old photographs.

The venomous Whoopi Goldberg, after Trump's victory, exposed the angry and evil shrew that she is. We strongly suggest she should firstly remove comedienne from her profile and secondly leave her TV panel show The View, before they sack her due to tanking ratings of the American ABC, (averaging only 30% of Fox ratings). Getting paid US$6 million a year surely should attract better and balanced commentators.

Sharon Stone, another actress past her use-by date, still clinging to the 32-year-old Basic Instinct fame, on Trump's election has declared she is going to Italy. Has she been to Italy lately? I have and I can advise her to buy an open return ticket with at least a six-month validity, which she will certainly use.

And listen to me singers! Pay attention! Having a God-given talent like a great singing voice is a unique gift. Using the same voice to lose a significant part of your fan base is just stupidity.

Cher promised to leave the country if Trump was elected. A friend told me that she backtracked on this after finding out Hawaii was still in the US but used another lame excuse about her toy boy commitments. Sonny Bono, the Republican ex-husband of Cher and ex-singing partner, must be happy a tree took him out and avoided this embarrassment by his anti-republican ex-wife.

Barbra Streisand, what a voice! Just beautiful. But leaving the US? Give me a break. This reeks of celebrity petulance.

We are now at the end of the cruise and have been enjoying Fox News and the blame games and squirming of the Democrats, pointing the finger at each other including Goldberg, Clooney et al.

My own favourite program in Australia, Sky News Outsiders, had been predicting a strong Trump win since Donald started his run. Good on you Team!

The reason? The majority of people in the west being totally sick and tired of woke, left lunacy policies, gender bending, mass immigration of people who will not assimilate, swinging a wrecking ball through the economy, strangling small and medium businesses with avalanches of green and red tape and burgeoning their bumbling bureaucracies that are still mentally in Covid lock down and working from home as much as possible. Trump offered an end to this rubbish.

Even arriving from another planet and having a modicum of common sense, you would quickly come to the conclusion that cities in the US were tanking rapidly, shops shut, 'For Sale' signs in abundance, homeless people everywhere, many people unable to speak the language, garbage overflowing, record number of small business failures spiralling rapidly. You would also conclude that the people in charge, these left wing idiots, in the face of overwhelming evidence, brazenly lie they have done a good job! With the aid of left wing mainstream media, these same liars also convinced millions of Americans, too lazy or unable to go and fact check for themselves, to vote for them.