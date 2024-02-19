Support Us!

How can the resistance ever counter, Copacabana Albanese's 1.5m migrants?

By Stephen Saunders - posted Monday, 28 October 2024

Democracy seems futile, up against Huge Australia. Not even "extraordinary developments" are likely to budge this Albo-tross. What other tactics are available?

Scorning voters, dismissing evidence, the "stakeholders" uphold Copacabana Albanese's third-world low-productivity 80% population-replacement program.

I've predicted, mega migration will persist, irrespective of Election 2025. Only extraordinary developments could begin to arrest it.

This poses grave challenges, for the outflanked resistance.

Huge Australia rests on Orwellian lies

Neither the GFC nor COVID dented Big Australia.

Indeed, the COVID migration-freeze presented the excuse, for Huge Australia. Now we're 50% "migrant origin" and going backwards economically.

Tough luck, if voters didn't want massive migration reboot.

ABC immigration-celebrities Abul Rizvi and Liz Allen disseminate government-preferred "facts". Entrepreneur Matt Barrie's wide-ranging research cuts no ice.

Labor's new Immigration Minister spruiks his vacuous "plan" for productivity "growth". Juicing Labor's double-speak Migration Strategy while ignoring their immigration deluge.

As Albanese warns of misinformation and disinformation, hyping social media threats.

Democratic process can't stop Huge Australia

Population porkies underpinned the 2005-2020 Big Australia surge:

Migration nation, ageing population, skill shortages, visa backlogs, economic bonanza, congestion-busting and decentralisation, population doesn't affect environment or emissions. By ABC decree, low migration is racist.

About the Author

Stephen Saunders is a former APS public servant and consultant.

