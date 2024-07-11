Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Voters spoilt for choice: Peter Albanese or Anthony Dutton

By Stephen Saunders - posted Wednesday, 15 January 2025

In their January election preview The Australian discerned a deep "ideological schism" between Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton.

Really? Since when? December?

Labor talks climate-action net-zero future-vision. But Treasurer's "budget repair" and "inflation fighting" are doctrinaire neoliberal.

Advertisement

Ostensibly, Liberals are less identity-politics, but their new election plan squibs on cost of living, energy, taxation, immigration, housing. Same as Labor's.

Both sides like an unfair tax burden on workers with absurdly low taxes on resources. They esteem school-funding apartheid and so-called "export education".

Liberals are pro nuclear - yet bogeyman Dutton acquiesces to net-zero open-borders.

Unlike the Matts - Nationals' Matt Canavan and entrepreneur Matt Barrie. The latter lobbed his December call to arms into Liberals' Northern Beaches branch in Sydney.

Saying, Australia is dismantling itself from within. Committing energy and population suicide, instead of being the richest country (for citizens) in the world.

Endless population growth

Advertisement

Prodded on the Los Angeles mega-fires, Albanese instantly indicted "climate change". National ABC-ANU provided backing vocals.

But Australia's main environmental Albo-tross is unnecessary - third-world, population growth. Under Labor, 80% derives from immigration, not "Treasury normal" 60%.

The "stakeholder" classes (hello George Megalogenis) are thrilled, now we're 30% overseas born and 50% "migrant origin". Bit like a Middle East autocracy.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  7. 5
  8. 6
  9. 7
  11. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

6 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Stephen Saunders is a former APS public servant and consultant.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Stephen Saunders

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 6 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy