Voters spoilt for choice: Peter Albanese or Anthony Dutton

In their January election preview The Australian discerned a deep "ideological schism" between Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton.

Really? Since when? December?

Labor talks climate-action net-zero future-vision. But Treasurer's "budget repair" and "inflation fighting" are doctrinaire neoliberal.

Ostensibly, Liberals are less identity-politics, but their new election plan squibs on cost of living, energy, taxation, immigration, housing. Same as Labor's.

Both sides like an unfair tax burden on workers with absurdly low taxes on resources. They esteem school-funding apartheid and so-called "export education".

Liberals are pro nuclear - yet bogeyman Dutton acquiesces to net-zero open-borders.

Unlike the Matts - Nationals' Matt Canavan and entrepreneur Matt Barrie. The latter lobbed his December call to arms into Liberals' Northern Beaches branch in Sydney.

Saying, Australia is dismantling itself from within. Committing energy and population suicide, instead of being the richest country (for citizens) in the world.

Endless population growth

Prodded on the Los Angeles mega-fires, Albanese instantly indicted "climate change". National ABC-ANU provided backing vocals.

But Australia's main environmental Albo-tross is unnecessary - third-world, population growth. Under Labor, 80% derives from immigration, not "Treasury normal" 60%.

The "stakeholder" classes (hello George Megalogenis) are thrilled, now we're 30% overseas born and 50% "migrant origin". Bit like a Middle East autocracy.